The Normal-type category in Pokemon may have some of the cutest creatures in the franchise.

Of course, there are intimidating Normal-types, like Pidgeot, Loudred, and Ursaring. They are the powerful ones in the category. Some of the smaller, less powerful Pokemon, are the cute ones.

With so many Normal-type Pokemon, it was very hard to determine the cutest, but justice has been served with this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 cutest Normal Pokemon of all time

#5 - Happiny

Image via The Pokemon Company

Happiny is the Baby Pokemon pre-evolution of Chansey and Blissey. Introduced in Generation IV, Happiny was immediately labeled one of the cutest of all time. It is shaped like an egg with a curly ponytail. While Chansey and Blissy carry Eggs in their pouch, Happiny cannot produce Eggs yet. Therefore, it carries something shaped like an Egg to imitate its evolutions. How adorable.

#4 - Lillipup

Image via The Pokemon Company

Everybody loves a puppy. Lillipup is literally categorized as the Puppy Pokemon. From its tiny paws to its scruffy face, this canine is as cute as can be. Known to be smarter than the average child, a Lillipup will hang on to memories. It will never forget the love or abuse it receives while being raised, as it becomes a Herdier and perhaps a Stoutland.

#3 - Buneary

Image via The Pokemon Company

If there is one thing cuter than a puppy, it might be a bunny. The Rabbit Pokemon, Buneary, is cute with every single thing it does. Its brown ears are floppy, but can curl up. It has a cute little pink nose. Buneary is the least intimidating thing on the planet. Like most rabbits, Buneary is known for its ability to jump.

#2 - Eevee

Image via The Pokemon Company

Eevee is one of the original cute Pokemon. Many trainers across the franchise have been shown to accessorize their Eevee. Whether it gets a necklace, a hat, or maybe a new hairstyle, every Eevee is utterly adorable. That cuteness only lasts for so long though, as it can evolve into a plethora of amazing Pokemon with great strength.

#1 - Teddiursa

Image via The Pokemon Company

Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokemon, is definitely the cutest Normal-type. It looks so innocent all of the time. The crescent design on its forehead adds to the cuteness. It is known to create its own honey, and if it finds already-made honey, its face markings glow. Evolving it into Ursaring turns all of that cuteness into downright power.