Top 3 offline Android games like Pokemon

Be it the TV series or video games, Pokemon has been a part of every 90s kids' childhood. The latter became so popular that it inspired many Pokemon games, which then made their way into Android mobile phones via Google Play Store.

The original video games revolved around a trainer who was in charge of catching and training adorable monsters, known as Pokemon. Each of these creatures had an extraordinary power, and players had fun finding out who can beat whom in a battle.

Top three offline Android games like Pokemon

If you are missing this title way too much, you can try out these similar offerings:

1) EvoCreo – Lite: Pocket Monster and Master Trainer

EvoCreo – Lite: Pocket Monster and Master Trainer (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

If you want to interact with cute monsters, of which a few resemble adorable Pokemon, you can play this game. You will have to catch monsters and then challenge other trainers to gradually become the creo master. There are over 170 pocket monsters that you can get your hand on and then pit against other trainer's monsters. You will like this game even more as it will offer you more than 30 hours of offline playtime!

Download it from here

2) Nexomon

Nexomon (Image Credits: Steam)

Your goal in this game is to build a Nexomon team. You can invite friends to be a part of your team as well. Catch these creatures just like you do Pokemon and then set out on a quest to save the world from the Nexomon King. There are ten different regions that you can explore while accomplishing your mission. The game gets appreciated a lot for its graphics, cute characters, and storyline.

Download it from here

3) Neo Monsters

Neo Monsters (Image Credits: Google Play)

Your duty, in this game, is to hunt down the strongest monsters and train them to unleash their powers. There can be a maximum of 16 monsters in a team. So, if you enjoyed catching and training Pokemon, you will like this game as well. After building your team, you will have to indulge in four-vs-four battles with other teams. There are more than 1000 monsters that you can catch to help them evolve.

Download it from here