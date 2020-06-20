Top three offline games under 100 MB in 2020

Here's a quick guide to the top three offline games under 100 MB in 2020.

Players can download these games for free on all major app stores.

Top three offline games under 100 MB

When bored, playing games on your smartphone is a great way to stay active and keep your mind refreshed. With increasing technology and advancements in smartphones, the games are also getting bigger in sizes. However, there still some very cool games that you can try out under 100 mb on your smartphones. This is what will be talking about in this article.

#1 Beach Buggy Racing:

Beach Buggy Racing

If you are looking for a racing game with good graphics under 100 MB, then there is no better choice than Beach Buggy Racing. The game has very interesting modes and various racetracks to showcase your driving skills. Beach Buggy Racing has many customisable cars, monster trucks and much more to explore.It also has some great HD graphics, as well as in-game elements like powerups to increase your speed or dash out your rivals. It is free to download on all major app stores.

#2 NOVA Legacy:

NOVA Legacy

In second place on this list is NOVA Legacy, an FPS shooter and a treat for players who love shooting games. The game comes with lots of action-packed modes that get players in love with the game. You can download it from all major apps stores on the internet. NOVA Legacy has a very compact size, but still has some great graphics and can run on low-end devices as well.

#3 World Cricket Championship 2:

World Cricket Championship 2

Any gamer who loves cricket must try World Cricket Championship 2. The game is available for free on all major app stores across various platforms. It has realistic graphics and players' actions, and users can select from all major cricket teams, with their favorite players included in them. It is one of the best cricket games available on the internet.

