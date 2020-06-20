Top three offline games under 2 GB in 2020

The lockdown has seen more and more people turn to offline games to pass their free time.

There are many options to choose from in the 2 GB storage bracket, and we list out the best ones.

Offline games are a great source of entertainment and staying active. Playing games improves your coordination and enhances the decision-making process. With technology getting more advanced, games are also getting better day-by-day. Here, we discuss the Top 3 offline games under 2 GB in 2020.

#1 Asphalt 8:

Asphalt 8 Airborne

One of the most-downloaded racing games, Asphalt 8 Airborne is the best offline game under 2 GB in 2020. The game has immersive HD graphics, which makes players stick to the mobile screen. It has hundreds of cars to choose from to rule the racetracks, and is available in both offline and online modes.

Players can perform various in-game stunts like barrel rolls and 360-degree jumps over rival racers. The game provides complete satisfaction, even in its offline avatar, and can be download for free from any app store.

#2 FIFA Football:

FIFA Football

On second place in the list of Top 3 offline games under 2 GB we have FIFA Football. The game is a treat for football fans who want to enjoy the game on their smartphones. FIFA Football has also a PC franchise which is very popular. It has various modes to choose from and play, and players can create their own teams and play in various offline championships, and win rewards as well. FIFA Football is available in all major app stores.

#3 World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

World War Heroes

For players who love shooting games, World War Heroes is a great option. The game comes with very high-quality graphics and a great storyline, and is optimized and run smoothly on all types of devices. World War Heroes has a great armory to choose the best guns from, and is available on both Android and iOS platforms for free download. It is easily one of the offline best games under 2 GB in 2020.

