Top 3 online mobile games under 500 MB in 2020

Online games help you make new friends or socialize with the existing ones.

All these online games have great graphics and provide an immersive user experience.

Top 3 Online Games Under 500MB

With the advent of technology, mobile games have become much more advanced too. Gone are the days when you could play only offline games due to low Internet speeds or limited phone capacity.

Online games help you make new friends or socialize with the existing ones. An online game has many in-game elements that players love to explore. There are various online games available on App Stores, and the overload leads to a dilemma regarding which game is the best to download.

In this article, we have shortlisted some online mobile games under 500 MB in 2020.

Top 3 online games under 500 MB

#1 CSR Racing:

Top 3 Online Games Under 500MB

CSR Racing provides players with an online racing experience right on their smartphone screens. The game has some jaw-dropping HD quality graphics and some cool modes. CSR Racing is a drag racing game and has more than 100+ cars available in the game.

Players have the option to customize their cars with new colors and equipment. The game is available to download for free from Android and iOS App stores.

#2 Infinity Ops:

Advertisement

Top 3 Online Games Under 500MB

Infinity Ops is an online FPS shooter game with HD graphics and an immersive storyline. It is based on futuristic science fiction. Players can create their clans to recruit more players and create a community of their own.

The game is very well optimized for all low-end devices. The game has a variety of modes that the players can play. Infinity Ops can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

#3 Last Day On Earth: Survival

Top 3 Online Games Under 500MB

Last Day On Earth: Survival tests the survival skills of a player. A player can create and upgrade his house for better protections against hoards of zombies and wild animals. It will help to prevent intruders or enemy players from looting the player's resources. The game can be downloaded from all the major App Stores.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on game and more.

Also read: Top 3 Online Multiplayer Games Under 100mb in 2020.