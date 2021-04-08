Poison-type Pokemon have always been considered some of the deadliest creatures in the franchise.

The word "poison" indicates nothing but danger. These Pokemon are able to damage their opponents over time with the dreaded Poison status effect. That is what they excel at.

In Hoenn, a wide variety of fan favorite Poison-types returned. Newer ones were added as well. Native to Hoenn, some of the Poison-type Pokemon are incredibly powerful and make great partners.

Top 3 Poison Pokemon from Hoenn

#3 - Swalot

Swalot is known as the Poison Bag Pokemon. It is a bit of a tamer version of Grimer or Muk. It has okay stats, with its highest being an HP base of 100. It is actually the only Pokemon with a base stat total of 467.

This creature has the ability to swallow and digest anything. It can also spew poison to cover prey and opponents. Swalot has access to a pretty good moveset and is only weak to Ground and Psychic. While not the best, it is certainly useful.

#2 - Seviper

Seviper, the Fang Snake Pokemon, was a great addition to the Pokedex. It was seemingly made for fans of Ekans and Arbok who wanted something new. Its tail and fangs are extremely venomous and are both used for striking foes.

It even has Attack and Special Attack at 100, making it a solid battler, especially so against its natural foe, Zangoose. In Generation III and Hoenn, it can learn some sneaky Poison-type attacks, along with some other great coverage moves.

#1 - Roselia

Roselia was one of the finest additions when Hoenn was introduced, overall, and not just for Poison-type Pokemon. With a dual Grass-typing, it does receive some extra weaknesses, but it can hold its own. Special Attack and Special Defense are where it shines.

Of course, an evolution in Roserade was added later on, but this start with Roselia was impressive. Same Type Attack Bonuses for moves like Sludge Bomb and Petal Dance give it some crazy power in battle.