Top 3 reasons why Detective Panda is the best pet in Free Fire

Pets are a vital part of of Free Fire, and they assist players on the ground with their unique skills.

When these pets are paired correctly with a character, players can dominate the battleground by adequately utilizing their abilities. Detective Panda is one of the most suitable pets for Free Fire characters and is also considered the best one.

A huge portion of players opt for Detective Panda, and this article explains some of the main reasons it is said to be the best pet in Free Fire.

Also read: Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (SG server): Free Leap of Faith surfboard

Significant reasons why Detective Panda is the best pet in Free Fire

1) Panda's healing ability

Detective Panda is one of the most sought-after pets in Free Fire

Detective Panda has an amazing ability known as Panda's Blessings. It allows players to restore 4 HP when they kill an enemy, and with each kill, 4 HP is restored to them.

At Panda's max skill level (Level 6), gamers can gain 10 HP upon each kill. This healing advantage offers an extra edge to them on the battlefield.

2) Can be paired with any character

Detective Panda's ability helps in healing and can be paired with almost every character. For example, players can pair it with Shani in the Clash Squad mode, where Panda restores HP for each kill and Shani restores armor durability.

Panda can also be paired with Hayato or Maro, where it complements their abilities, armor-penetrating and increased damage over distance, by providing an extra healing advantage.

3) Best for short and intense matches

Detective Panda is the best choice for short and intense matches like the Clash Squad mode. Though he is also suitable for Ranked games, Panda's ability is best utilized in close-range combat.

During such battles, players can use Panda's ability to gain HP and lessen the interaction countdown (when players apply medkits). It eventually helps in increasing their reflex and awareness amidst a battle.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Edited by Ravi Iyer