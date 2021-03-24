Top 3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick Skyler character for rank push

Garena Free Fire introduces a new character with almost every update and tries to provide a unique ability with every character they release. There are a total of 37 characters in the game. Skyler is the latest addition.

Skyler is a brilliant character in Free Fire which was later released after the OB26 update. Apparently, Skyler's abilities may not seem so impactful, but he has powerful capabilities to be effective on the ground.

He can be a potent asset for rank pushing in the Ranked mode. This article lists five reasons why Skyler can be most effective when players push their Free Fire ranks.

Skyler is one of the best choices for rank pushing in Free Fire

#1 - Skyler's incredible ability

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has Riptide Rhythm as an active skill. Its default stage generates a sonic wave capable of shattering five gloo walls around 50m. Each gloo wall deployed initially improves HP recovery by four points, with a 60-second cooldown. To improve his abilities, he must be leveled up using character level-up cards.

#2 - Character skill combination

While rank pushing, combining character skills can be very effective. If Skyler's ability can be combined wisely, it can prove very effective in the Ranked mode.

Skyler can be combined with Kelly's increased movement speed, Hayato's increased armor penetration, and Luqueta's HP restoring ability on kill. This is an example of a balanced combination of survival and rank pushing together in the Ranked mode.

#3 - Best for aggressive as well as passive players

Skyler is a great character who is inclined to be aggressive as well as passive style of gameplay. Skyler can be a great choice for aggressive players as he has the ability to destroy gloo walls to go for a killing spree rampage.

On the other hand, Jota also has the ability to restore HPs when a gloo wall is deployed. This ability is handy for passive players who like to play defensively during the ranked mode matches.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer with a non-biased view.

