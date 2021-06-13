Top 3 reasons why Mr. Waggor is one of the best pets in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has been one of the forerunners in the phenomenal expansion of the Esports scene in India. The title offers numerous features that set it apart from other BR games.

One unique aspect of Free Fire is the 'Pet' section. Various pets offer distinct abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground.

Mr. Waggor is one of Free Fire's most popular pets. He possesses a great skill called Smooth Gloo that highly benefits players during their gameplay. Therefore, Mr. Waggor is also considered one of the best pets.

This article enumerates some of the major reasons why Mr. Waggor is one of the best pets in Free Fire.

Reasons why Mr. Waggor is one of the best and most popular pets in Free Fire

1) Mr. Waggor's incredible ability

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has a unique ability called ‘Smooth Gloo.’ When players are out of gloo wall grenades, it can produce one every 120 seconds.

With the evolution of Mr. Waggor's skill levels, at skill level 3, Mr. Waggor can produce one gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds when players have less than two of those grenades.

2) Immediate shelter

Mr. Waggor produces gloo wall grenades (Image via HD Gaming/ YouTube)

Mr. Waggor's skill is beneficial during emergencies. When players don't have a gloo wall and are in the middle of combat, or when a squad is approaching, Waggor's ability generates one gloo wall grenade, allowing them to construct a barrier.

Waggor's ability to construct instant gloo wall grenades can also be utilized while reviving teammates amidst a battle. That quick shelter may be quite useful to players while pushing ranks.

3) Suitable for every character

Mr. Waggor's ability is best when paired with Skyler (Image via HD Gaming/YouTube)

Mr. Waggor's ability is flexible and suits almost every character's abilities. Be it DJ Alok or Maxim, Waggor's ability can protect everyone during intense combat.

However, Waggor's ability is best complemented when paired with Skyler as part of Skyler's skillset that deploys gloo walls to generate HPs. With Mr. Waggor, Skyler can produce gloo walls continuously to regain his health.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of a writer. The opinions of the reader may vary.

