3 tips to choose the best Free Fire HUD settings

Free Fire lets users choose the best HUD settings in the game. This is used to cater to each player's preference for the game's controls and buttons. This customization is important to enhance the overall experience.

Image via Free Fire

Some may prefer larger button sizes. Others may want to use dark or bright controls. All of those changes are possible through the custom HUD settings in Free Fire.

With that being said, this article lists three tips on how to choose the best Free Fire HUD settings.

Top 3 tips for choosing the best Free Fire HUD settings

1. Know how many fingers will be used

This is a vital aspect of knowing which HUD settings will suit players. The standard way of playing Free Fire (games for mobile phones in general) is by using two fingers, primarily the left and right thumb. However, some prefer using more than two.

Image via Free Fire

This could be seen more in the higher ranks or the professional scene in Free Fire. Most players on those tiers tend to use three fingers when playing matches. Some are even capable of using four.

Knowing how many fingers to use can determine the preferred button size. This can also be adjusted through the HUD settings.

2. Place buttons on two portions

The game buttons in the custom HUD settings are located on the left and right. But they can be scattered all over the screen. This might give the player more leverage on the type of command.

Image via Free Fire

Conversely, assigning buttons in a scattered way might confuse players if they haven't mastered the HUD settings.

3. Adjust button transparency

Aside from the size and positioning, the controls and buttons' transparency can also be adjusted. This will depend on one's preferred transparency rate - brighter or darker.

Image via Free Fire

Each control or button can have a custom transparency rate. It will just take time for players to find their ideal transparency. However, once those levels are optimized, Free Fire players will become more comfortable with the game. In turn, the gaming experience will get a boost.