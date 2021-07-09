Top 3 ways to make a texture pack in Minecraft

Customizations are one of the main reasons why Minecraft is popular among gamers. In Minecraft, players can modify almost everything in the game, such as mobs behavior, blocks textures, sounds, and more.

As many players prefer to play vanilla Minecraft, they don't use mods. Instead, players can use texture packs to improve the visual nature of Minecraft. While there are many texture packs available online, players may want to create their own.

This article guides players on how they can create their own texture packs for Minecraft. Making a texture pack will require creativity and ideas as it changes the usual texture of objects in the game.

How to make texture packs in Minecraft

#3 - Modify texture packs already available in data files

When a player downloads Minecraft, all the textures of mobs, blocks, and everything else gets stored as data files in storage drives. Players can access these files and change the textures to their preferences.

However, doing this requires basic JSON knowledge along with pixel art skills to modify the textures. Players can watch the above video by OMGCraft to learn more about it in depth.

#2 - Make textures from scratch

Some players like to change the texture completely instead of just modifying it. For example, the blue texture of diamond swords can be turned into emerald green or turn green creepers into red, and so much more. Players can use Microsoft Paint, Photoshop, or other similar photo editing apps to create textures. All that's left to do is add some creativity and pixel art.

#1 - Download a texture pack and modify it

There are thousands of texture packs available online for free. However, at times players have a hard time choosing one as a texture pack can either offer beautiful textures for glasses, or it can contain fantastic textures for planks.

In such situations, players can download two texture packs and merge their textures into one. They can replace the texture files from one pack with files from the other. Before doing this, they need to make sure that the creator has given permission to do so and give them credit if the merged pack is going to be uploaded online in the future.

