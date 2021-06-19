5 best Minecraft 1.17 update texture packs

Vanilla Minecraft is something everyone knows and loves. It is known for its blocky content, which have become endearing to the Minecraft community.

However, lots of players often wish to dabble outside of vanilla Minecraft and downloading texture packs is one way to do it. Listed below are the top 5 texture packs for the new Minecraft 1.17 update!

Texture Packs for Minecraft 1.17

5) Harkenburg City

The Harkenburg City resource pack is one that gives Minecraft more impressive visuals, providing players with a modern city aura. There are added road textures, and items such as 2x3 and over 2x3 window panes, window textures, and pretty much any other high-quality visual elements that anyone could have asked for in Minecraft.

For players interested in using the texture pack they can download it here!

4) Dramatic Skys

The Dramatic Skys resource pack does not change the game's general appearance and instead focuses on the skies of Minecraft. This pack adds a hyper-realistic set of sky textures that will make it appear richer, more realistic, and simply one step ahead of what Minecraft is currently. On top of the cloud additions, they have added beautiful weather animations.

For players interested in using the texture pack, they can download it here!

3) Mizunos 16 Craft

Mizuno's 16 Craft resource pack enhances Minecraft with impressive visuals. This particular pack provides beautiful graphics that are unlike any others. Despite its beautiful appearance, this texture pack is able to be run on 'not over the top' computers, which is great considering how well the texture pack looks.

For players interested in using the texture pack they can download it here!

2) Faithful 32x32

Lots of players may be wanting to use texture packs in order to get rid of the blocky graphics. However, this is a texture pack that enhances the blocky textures we all know and love. This texture pack improves the resolution of everything that is in the game, including but not limited to: blocks, enemies and pieces of equipment.

Players who are interested in this texture pack should not expect major changes in the pack itself, as it's main purpose is to enhance everything already in Minecraft.

For players interested in using the texture pack they can download it here!

1) BetterVanillaBuilding

Last but not least is BetterVanillaBuilding, which is specially designed for builders who want more realistic textures that can transform their houses or buildings to look much greater than they often do.

This pack integrates well with other packs, has plenty of details, and comes with lively and bold colors. It is designed with the standard resolution of 16x16 in Minecraft, so players will be able to run this pack without any problems!

For players interested in using the texture pack they can download it here!

