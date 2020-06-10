Top 4 new features of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update

Let's take a look at the four best upcoming features of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

The list of new features includes camera rotation while leaning, ADS, new effects, and more

Image Credit: Natural YT

Tencent Games have officially released the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update. The officials made the beta update available for Android users a few weeks ago. However, at that time, there was no official confirmation about the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version being released for iOS.

A few days back, GameXP confirmed that PUBG Mobile will soon release the 0.19.0 beta update for iOS too.

The latest beta update includes a new Bonfire mode, Armory Arena, the Fourex map, and more. But apart from these major additions, PUBG Mobile - like they do with every new update - will bring some extra features into the game.

Speaking about the same, StanGo, a popular PUBG Mobile YouTuber, revealed a list of the top four features that have been introduced in the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version.

Let's take a look at some of the new features that will be rolled out globally with the release of the upcoming PUBG Mobile update.

Top 4 new features of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update

#1 Camera Rotation while Leaning

PUBG Mobile option 'Camera rotation while Leaning'

Advertisement

The first exciting addition to the beta version is the ability to now control the camera rotation while peaking. In the current 0.18.0 update, there's no option available to disable the camera rotation while peaking.

Taking the feedback of players into account, the game will receive a new option in the in-game settings where players can control the camera rotation while peaking. When this option is disabled, the camera or character view will remain static whilst sliding the fingers over the peak button.

#2 Camera Rotation while ADS

PUBG Mobile option 'Camera rotation while ADS'

The second addition to the update works very similarly to the first one. As the name suggests, the camera rotation can also be controlled while ADS. When this option is disabled, the camera or character view will not move whilst sliding the fingers over the ADS or scope button.

#3 FPP Dynamic Holding

FPP Dynamic Holding

While using most of the assault rifles in FPP mode, many players were experiencing the issue of their sight being blocked. In the upcoming 0.19.0 version, PUBG Mobile has resolved this issue and has introduced the FPP dynamic holding option in the settings tab.

When this option is active, your character will hold the weapon slightly below your vision. This will enable you to have a complete view of the surroundings and will help players aim for the enemy's head.

#4 New Effect Settings

Image credit: StanGO

The latest 0.19.0 beta update will bring with it new effects which will enhance the blood effects of PUBG Mobile. In the beta version, an 'Effect settings' option is added in the game where the players can now choose from a variety of blood effects.

This time, the developers have reworked this particular aspect and have made the blood effects shinier. Moreover, players can also choose between Mythic and Green options through which you can also change the color of the effect.