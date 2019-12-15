Top 4 tips for Free Fire Beginners

Things to follow as a beginner in Free Fire

Garena's Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world. As of August 2019, Free Fire has over 450 million registered users and over 50 million daily active players.

Beginners who are just starting with the game might feel daunted and mighty confused playing against gamers who are much more experienced.

It's important to know the do's and dont's of any game before you start playing it and here are five tips for gamers who are just starting with Free Fire.

Know where to drop

Decide your landing spot while you are in the plane

As simple and straightforward as it might sound, pre-planning the drop location before jumping is very beneficial. This saves a lot of time in the early game and eliminates the problem of early rotation.

Depending upon the playstyle, players can either go hot drops like Clock Tower and Pochinok or land in less crowded areas like Cape Town and Hangar.

Hot drops yield a lot of loot but it’s highly contested, and there is always a risk of an early encounter with opponents in these locations.

Don't waste time looking for perfect loot

Make use of every loot you get

Although rolling out with the perfect loadout is the ideal scenario, it's not achievable in most cases. Grab what you can in game early and never say no to utilities like Grenade and Flashbang.

The process of looting should be quick and beware that you are not caught off guard while looting. Getting the perfect loot is not an instantaneous action but a building process.

Be ready to fight

Don't shy away from fights

A common mistake new players usually make is running away from fights. Be the one who takes charge as not only is it tactically superior, but also a healthier way to approach the game.

Even though you might struggle at the beginning but with more experience, you will develop a strong mental and good combat skills.

Make use of practice mode

Practice in the training mode

No success can be achieved in any multi-player game without regular practice in the right direction. There is a training mode available in the game, and it’s important to use the mode properly.

Trying every gun in training mode will give an idea to new players about recoil patterns and bullet drops of every weapon.

It’s also a great way to improve your accuracy and learning about different locations of the map thoroughly.