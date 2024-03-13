When Nintendo released its very first 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros., back in 1985, it earned a place in video game history like few others. Gamers everywhere witnessed an Italian plumber wearing red and blue take over the world like a storm, catapulting Nintendo to the upper echelons of the gaming industry.

Mario has been a constant face for the Japanese juggernaut ever since. From the NES to the Switch, he has appeared in every console generation. Even though the franchise evolved significantly with time, it never forsook its roots.

To mark the legacy of this phenomenal franchise, here are the top 5 2D Mario games that we consider to be truest to the original’s charms.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best 2D Mario games

5) Super Mario Run (Mobile)

Super Mario Run, the very first official Mario game on Android and iOS. (Image via Nintendo)

Upon release, Super Mario Run faced some criticism for being an Android and iOS exclusive. After all, the mobile gaming market is known for its microtransactions and pay-to-win mechanisms, and Super Mario Run wasn’t an exception. It even costs $9.99 for the full game, which is considered pretty high for a mobile game.

However, with time, people considered giving it a chance, and soon, they were hooked. The game has beautiful graphics, smooth gameplay designed to be played with only one hand, and an innovative implementation of the classic 2D side-scrolling formula.

4) Super Mario Bros. 2 (NES)

The sequel that wasn't disappointing - Super Mario Bros. 2 (Image via Nintendo)

In the world of gaming, sequels that live up to the reputation of their predecessors are quite rare. But this certainly wasn’t the case for the direct sequel to the first Mario game, Super Mario Bros. 2. Released in 1988 for the NES, SMB 2 improved upon all the aspects that made that first game so good.

It offered superior visuals and smoother gameplay, among other new additions. However, it wasn’t supposed to be like this initially. The first Mario sequel was released in Japan in 1986 but was later scrapped for being too similar to the original. It was remade from scratch with many improvements added in for the Western release.

3) Super Mario Land (Game Boy)

Players could discover the fantastic Mushroom Kingdom with Super Mario Land (Image via Nintendo)

Released for the beloved Game Boy console, Super Mario Land was the very first handheld game in the franchise. Although this version was very similar to the NES titles in terms of gameplay, it featured brand new level designs, including two Gradius-style shooter levels and a new map, Sarasaland. Super Mario Land also saw the debut of fan-favorite Princess Daisy.

However, although the game enjoyed plenty of praise, it also faced some criticism for its relatively short length. But many believe the game was able to redeem itself for its short playtime with its incredible soundtrack, which is still considered ahead of its time.

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a modern gem with a classic touch. (Image via Nintendo)

As we mentioned in our Super Mario Bros. Wonder review, the most recent 2D Mario game is one of the best ever. Wonder utilizes the full hardware capabilities of Nintendo’s latest generation console, the Switch, to deliver a smooth ride across the Mushroom Kingdom filled with visual spectacles.

It introduced brand new power-ups to Mario's arsenal, such as Elephant Fruit, Drill Mushroom, and more. All these improvements paid off, as Wonder became the fastest-selling Mario game ever, pushing over 4.3 million units in just two weeks.

1) Super Mario Bros. 3 (NES, Game Boy Advance)

And the last, but definitely not the least, is Super Mario Bros. 3. Considered the greatest 2D Mario game or even the greatest video game of all time by some, the third entry in the original NES run of Mario solidified Mario’s place in gaming history forever. This game retained every positive of the previous two games while bringing in new additions, such as the beloved Tanooki suit that grants Mario the ability to fly.

The development of SMB 3 was led by the dynamic duo of Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. It is the third-highest-selling NES game of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide. The title's success also inspired a television show named The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3.