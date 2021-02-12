No matter the season or the meta, the role of the ADC in League of Legends has held on to its title of being one of the most important positions in the game.

ADC champions scale the best and start to out-damage the rest of the team once they begin to hit their item spikes. And it’s because of their insanely good scaling, that the role is often expected to close out games and carry late game team fights even if the team is lagging behind in gold and objectives.

The ADC meta in League of Legends has gone through some significant changes in season 11. Ever since the pre-patch update in version 10.23, many of the bot lane champions have seen some significant shifts in power.

Especially with the introduction of the mythic items like Galeforce, Kraken Slayer, and Shieldbow, the bot lane meta has seen significant changes.

Though some champions benefitted from the new item changes, there were some who did not. And today’s list will feature some of the best ADC picks in League of Legends season 11 for climbing the solo queue rank.

Top 5 ADC picks in League of Legends Season 11

1. Kai’Sa

Meta Build:

Galeforce

Berserker’s Greaves

The Collector

Runaan’s Hurricane

Infinity Edge

Mortal Reminder

Counters:

Lux

Seraphine

Brand

League of Legends’ very own void daughter has been the heavy favorite ever since season 11 hit the live servers. She is by far one of the best scaling champions in the game and comes with options to either go full-AD, full-AP, or hybrid which combines the best of both her traits.

Players can use both Galeforce and Kraken slayer on her. While the former will give her some added mobility, the latter will give her a huge damage boost when combined with the Hail of Blades rune.

However, even with all the playmaking potential, Kai’Sa is often very weak in lane and takes some time to ramp up in power.

She doesn’t do all that well against those League of Legends support picks who have a lot of CC and burst damage, and hence is easily countered by the likes of Lux, Seraphine, and Brand.

2. Seraphine

Meta Build:

Moonstone Renewer

Boots of Lucidity

Staff of Flowing Water

Ardent Censer

Chemtech Putrifier

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Counters:

Zilean

Maokai

Bard

Seraphine might not be a very traditional pick in the ADC position, but she gets the job of carrying her teammates done, once she starts hitting those late-game item spikes.

Seraphine was originally intended for the mid lane; however, League of Legends players have started to flex her as a support and as an ADC quite effectively.

She comes with an incredible amount of crowd control, and though her damage numbers might feel underwhelming at first, once she starts snowballing, it’s indeed quite difficult to stop her.

She even has a lot of supportive skills packed in her kit, which allows her to save a dying teammate and turn the fight around in her favor. However, no matter how safe her gameplay might be in lane, Seraphine is easily countered by tank supports who have a lot of point and click CC.

Hence, picks like Zilean, Maokai and Bard are some of the League of Legends champions that Seraphine needs to look out for.

3. Miss Fortune

Meta Builds:

Galeforce

Berserker’s Greaves

The Collector

Infinity Edge

Mortal Reminder

Guardian Angel

Counter

Seraphine

Swain

Twitch

Irrespective of the continual meta shifts, Miss Fortune has remained a fan favorite throughout every season of League of Legends.

She can be incredibly strong during the laning phase, and the amount of early game damage that she comes with makes her quite difficult to deal with in the early stages of the game.

Though she has a drop in power near the mid-game mark, she scales pretty well into the late game, and a well-placed Bullet Time can turn the direst of situations to her favor.

Miss fortune is quite easy to pick up as well and is one of the most recommended ADC picks for newer League of Legends players.

However, Miss Fortune doesn’t have much innate mobility in her kit and is pretty mid-ranged for an ADC. Hence, she is quite prone to ganks and might have a tough time against an unfavorable match-up.

4. Senna

Meta Build:

Kraken Slayer

Boots of Swiftness

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Rapid Firecannon

Mortal Reminder

The Collector

Counters:

Seraphine

Karthus

Swain

Senna has been a very underrated ADC pick in League of Legends season 11. The reason for her being overlooked by solo queue players is that she is a very weak laner early on.

Senna takes a considerable amount of time to ramp up; however, once she gets the Kraken Slayer and Guinsoo’s Rageblade under her belt, she starts dishing out an incredible amount of damage.

Senna’s passive, Absolution, makes her an infinitely scaling champion in League of Legends. She will keep ramping up in power and outscale all the other ADC picks which are there on the list today.

Senna, unfortunately, falls short of expectations when facing burst mages, and Karthus and Swain have her number all day long during both the laning phase and late game team fights.

5. Jhin

Meta Build:

Galeforce

Boots of Swiftness

The Collector

Rapid Firecannon

Infinity Edge

Mortal Reminder

Counters:

Karthus

Heimerdinger

Seraphine

Jhin currently has a very high pick and ban rate in the League of Legends professional scene. The addition of the Galeforce mythic item has given him some much-needed quality of life improvements that allowed him to get a one-way ticket back into the League of Legends meta.

Jhin is one of the most balanced ADC picks in League of Legends at the moment, and he is equally strong during both the laning phase and late-game team fights.

However, he is a bit hard to master and can take a considerable amount of time for players to pick up. But once gotten the hang of, Jhin can be an incredible choice for ADC mains.