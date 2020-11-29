Top 5 Among Us memes that every player can relate to  

Among Us has been among us for a while now. With the type of funny situations that players keep falling into, memes were going to come out eventually.

There are many weird situations that players keep getting into in the game. Be it an impostor accidentally revealing themselves in the meeting, or maybe someone calling an emergency meeting right when another person is about to finish the task, situations like these are funny and borderline annoying as well.

5 best relatable Among Us memes

#1 What good marination, mate!

Image via Reddit

This is quite normal in lobbies with experienced players. Experienced impostors can easily marinate other crewmates in a game of Among Us. However, in a lobby full of randoms, this can get very annoying because many players tend to vote out others without proper proof.

#2 But that lobby is empty

Image via Reddit

Off late, Among Us has been experiencing this issue where players are unable to join lobbies despite it having space for players. This issue is primarily a server issue but can also be attributed to hosts starting the game regardless of the lobbies having space for more players.

Advertisement

#3 The forever confused soul

Image via Reddit

There's a high chance of finding a forever confused soul in random Among Us lobbies. These individuals are completely clueless about what's going on in the game and often land themselves in situations where they're voted out at the very beginning.

#4 Stalking the prey

Image via Reddit

Electrical is a favorite place for most impostors to execute their kills. Primarily because it's got a vent, and its doors can be shut. This location can be easily used to trap innocent crewmates. Players should refrain from working all alone in electrical if they want to survive in the game.

#5 Lonely and without friends

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

This is a very common sight in the public lobbies of Among Us. On the one hand, there are players who are unable to join lobbies despite there being space, and on the other hand, there are players who just pop into the lobby and then leave as fast as they came in.