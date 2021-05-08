Top 5 Battle Pass Prestige items in Dota 2

Since 2015, Valve has added Dota 2 Prestige items to its annual Battle Pass. These items are only available during the Battle Pass and cannot be claimed after the event ends.

Prestige items are unique as they can only be claimed by reaching a certain level in the Battle Pass. Once the Battle Pass ends, these items will no longer be available. Some of the older Prestige items are tradable and marketable, while the newer ones are not. As such, these are some of the rarest items in Dota 2.

As of today, Valve has released 15 Prestige items over six Battle Passes. Out of them, five were Arcana items.

To view the Battle Pass Exclusive Arcana rankings, click here.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

Also read: Dota 2 Battle Pass 2021: Expected release date, Greeviling event, and more

Top 5 Prestige items in Dota 2

Excluding the five Arcanas, Valve has released 10 Prestige Items. This includes three Personas, five special Immortal items, and two special Immortal sets.

Honorable mentions go to The Disciple's Path (Female Anti-Mage Persona), Majesty of the Colossus (Special Immortal Set for Tiny), Prize of the Saltworn Mariner (Special Immortal Item for Kunkka), Legacy of the Fallen Legion (Special Immortal Item for Legion Commander), and Mantle of the Cinder Baron (Special Immortal Item for Axe).

#5 - World Chasm Artifact (Special Immortal Item for Enigma)

The World Chasm Artifact was available to Dota 2 players who reached level 175 during The International 2015 Compendium.

The item is an immortal for Enigma. It can be equipped in the Arms slot. The item modifies Enigma's ultimate ability: Black Hole.

The Black Hole effect from this item is magnificent. Instead of being completely black with a touch of blue, the Black Hole turns into a beautiful shade of Gold and Black. The color combination looks gorgeous, and even Enigma's enemies can't help but compliment the beautiful cosmetic.

#4 - Hell-Spar Anathema (Special Immortal Item for Lion)

The Hell-Spar Anathema was available to Dota 2 players who reached level 255 during The International 2018 Battle Pass.

This is an immortal item for Lion. It can be equipped in the Left Arm slot. The item modifies Lion's ultimate ability: Finger of Death.

The Finger of Death effect is changed to an electric green color. The effect makes it look like Lion is hitting his enemies with a bolt of lightning. A default gem in the item tracks the number of Finger of Death kills on enemies with over 350 health. Once this gem reaches 50, a new style of the item can be unlocked.

#3 - The Toy Butcher (Pudge Persona)

The Toy Butcher was available to Dota 2 players who reached level 255 during The International 10 Battle Pass.

This is a Persona item for Pudge that turns him into a toy. Pudge's lore was changed to turn him into a monster amongst all stuffed toys. The Persona included new animations, voice lines, and icons.

Pudge also got new ambient effects for all actions with this item and some hilarious new voice lines. The new voice lines include gems like, "Ever been hugged to death? Well, get ready." It is a very good alternate item for Dota 2's most popular hero.

#2 - Axe Unleashed (Special Immortal set for Axe)

The Axe Unleashed set was available to Dota 2 players who reached level 425 during The International 2019 Battle Pass.

It is a special immortal item that takes away Axe's namesake. The set turns Axe into a bare-knuckled boxer of sorts with no weapon. It modifies Axe's Berserker's Call, Counter Helix, and Culling Blade abilities, among other things.

Axe gets new animations for teleportation, death, blink, and force staff. He also gets customized animations for Berserker's Call, Counter Helix, and Culling Blade. It also comes with new icons for most of Axe's abilities as well. This item is considered by many to be one of the best non-arcana items ever released.

#1 - Acolyte of the Lost Arts (Invoker Persona)

The Acolyte of the Lost Arts was available to Dota 2 players who reached level 305 during The International 2019 Battle Pass. It was the first Persona ever made.

This Persona turns Invoker into a young child version of himself. His lore wasn't different from the existing Invoker since both are the same character at different times. While none of his abilities had any updated effects, the casting animations for every ability changed.

The Orbs for Quas, Wex, and Exort were updated to have new models that jump around Invoker on their own when casting spells. A new Forged Spirit was also added with the Persona. Most players consider this to be the best Persona yet, and one of the best cosmetics Valve has ever released in Dota 2.

Also read: Top 5 Dota 2 tips for new players