Top 5 Dota 2 tips for new players

Dota 2 can be a fairly complex game for new players. Not only does the game feature a plethora of heroes and items, but also a bunch of complicated mechanics which might seem overwhelming to some players.

It is no surprise that games from the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena or MOBA genre can be difficult for new players initially, when trying to get a grasp of the game's objectives.

Despite all the confusing and overwhelming mechanics which can lead to a player's instant in-game death, new players can have fun in the game if they keep a few tips in mind. This article features five such tips that will help new players win more in Dota 2.

Dota 2 tips for new players

#5 - The concept of Wards and Vision

Wards are arguably the most important aspect of Dota 2. There are two kinds of wards available in the game, observer wards and sentry wards. Observer wards grant vision of the specific region where they are placed and can be purchased for free from the store.

Sentry wards, however, grant "true sight," a passive ability which grants vision of enemy's wards and invisible units present within its radius. Given that wards can not only grant vision of an unsuspecting enemy, but also save the player from an incoming gank, they are one of the most important aspects of Dota 2.

The usage of wards during a game of Dota 2 is extremely important, and new players are advised to use them wisely. Players are advised to note that although warding is generally a support's task, even core players should buy wards to secure information of a specific region on the map.

#4 - Rune Control

Quick Guide to Runes in Dota 2 for the huge number of players switching from other MOBAs / Dota clones: #Dota2 #DotA pic.twitter.com/3VGumIefHY — Captain Eul (@CaptainEul) September 24, 2014

There are two separate types of runes in Dota 2 that spawn at fixed locations at specific intervals. Starting with bounty runes, these runes spawn every three minutes at their fixed locations inside the jungles and grant the entire team a specific amount of gold when activated.

Power runes, on the other hand, start spawning from the six-minute mark and spawn every two minutes at any one of the two possible rune spots. The six power runes available for players in Dota 2 are,

Haste Rune;

Regeneration Rune;

Arcane Rune;

Illusion Rune;

Invisibility Rune; and

Double Damage Rune.

As their names suggest, each of these runes grant additional perks to the player who activates them in Dota 2. New players can also try and ward the respective rune spots to try and contest their enemies whenever these runes spawn on the map.

#3 - Positioning in Team fights

Dota 2 features five distinct roles for all five members of a team. Each player on a team is supposed to fulfill a few specific objectives in team fights. One of the most important objectives that players need to fulfill during team fights is their positioning.

For example, a team fight is over even before it starts if the bulky hero stands at the back of the formation while the enemy has easy access to the low-HP supports.

This means that each player has to position themselves according to the role they are playing in a specific game. This concept is key for new players to note, as positioning is extremely important when it comes to five-on-five clashes in Dota 2.

#2 - Itemization in every game

List of all items in Dota 2 7.29c (Image via Valve)

Considering the massive number of items in Dota 2, new players often find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available for them to choose from. However, new players should note that itemization is an extremely important part of Dota 2.

Ranging from an unsuspecting Glimmer Cape to a well-timed Black King Bar, the optimal item for a given scenario can allow players to overcome all sorts of problems that they might face in Dota 2. Players are advised to go through all the items available in the game and read what each of them does.

Although the entire process can be extremely lengthy, new players will certainly benefit a lot by knowing what each item does in Dota 2.

#1 - Casting Abilities

One of the main issues faced by new players is the delay in casting their abilities. Considering the overall mechanics of games from the MOBA genre, the team that effectively casts their abilities first is the one that usually comes out as the victor. However, new players often find themselves confused about which ability to cast and when.

This is something that players can only figure out with their experience with Dota 2. Until that happens, new players are advised to communicate with other members of the team to have a clearer idea on which hero to target and with which abilities.