How Bounty Runes and GPM work in Dota 2 after update 7.29

With the release of update 7.29, the system of bounty runes and passive GPM (gold per minute) saw a major restructuring in Dota 2 that has left many players in confusion.

Redditor u/Anomalina89 went through all the newly introduced gold mechanics to determine the actual rate at which it functions in Dota 2.

Needless to say, gold is an extremely valuable resource in Dota 2 as it is the only in-game resource that allows players to purchase items to further strengthen their hero.

The system of GPM and Bounty Runes in Dota 2 has been fairly simple for a long time. Having said that, Icefrog, the ingenious mind behind Dota 2, has introduced certain major revamps to the entire system to make the in-game experience a bit more exciting.

Here's everything that players need to know about Bounty Runes and GPM in Dota 2 following the 7.29 update.

Bounty Runes and GPM changes in Dota 2 update 7.29

Starting off with the in-game GPM values, players now receive a standard value of 100 GPM from the starting minute up to the 4:59 minute mark in a game. Additionally, there are various tiers after which players receive a boosted GPM rate depending on the in-game timer.

Here's the complete list of all the GPM boosts along with their respective tiers:

100 GPM - Minute 0 to 4:59

106 GPM - Minute 5 to 21:59

112 GPM - Minute 22 to 39:59

120 GPM - Minute 40 to 61:59

128 GPM - Minute 62 and beyond.

The new GPM structure in Dota 2 7.29b (Image via u/Anomaline89 - Reddit)

Apart from the GPM in Dota 2, the periodic bounty runes also noticed a major rework. Previously, players could collect up to four bounty runes that spawned at their fixed locations every five minutes.

However, with the release of update 7.29, players can only witness four bounty rune spawns simultaneously during the start of the game.

Following the initial spawn, bounty runes spawn every three minutes inside the respective Dire and Radiant jungles. Additionally, the value for every bounty rune has also been changed with the new update.

According to the new mechanics, the value for each bounty rune increases with every five minutes.

It has been further confirmed that after the initial increase from 40 gold to 45 gold at the five-minute mark, the value of bounty runes is increased by nine gold every five minutes.

For example, the bounty rune available at the ninth minute will offer players with 45 gold, whereas the bounty rune appearing at the 12th minute will provide 54(45+9) gold.

New bounty rune values in Dota 2 7.29b (Image via u/Anomalina89 - Reddit)

The rate of increase for bounty runes remains the same throughout a game of Dota 2, meaning the amount of gold received from these runes increases by nine with every five minutes.