Free Fire: Top 5 characters in August 2020

Characters have, over the years, become an integral part of Free Fire. With every update, the developers usually add a new character, the latest one being Luqueta. Players can acquire any of the 31 characters available in the game.

Except for Adam and Eve, every in-game figure has an ability that assists the players on the battlefield. While each one of them has a unique ability, there are several who stand out from the rest of the lot.

In this article, we discuss five Free Fire characters who have the best skills.

5 Best characters in Free Fire

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok

He is the most sought-after character in the game, courtesy to his 'Drop the Beat' ability. On reaching the maximum level, his ability creates an aura that replenishes 5HP for 10 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 15%.

Free Fire players can get Alok from the shop for 599 diamonds. Due to the ongoing 3rd Anniversary event, he is available only for 199 diamonds.

#2 Luqueta

Luqueta

As mentioned above, Luqueta is the newest character who has been added to Free Fire. According to his in-game description, Luqeta is an up and rising soccer star. His ability, 'Hat-trick,' increases the maximum HP by 8-35 for each kill.

Currently, the only way to procure him in Free Fire is via the character royale.

#3 Kelly

Kelly

Kelly is one of the oldest characters present in the game. At the maximum level, her ability increases the sprinting speed of the users by 5%. There is also an awakened version of her, called Kelly the Swift.

The players can unlock Kelly for a low price of 2000 coins, or 199 diamonds.

#4 Jota

Jota

Jota is usually preferred by players who use SMGs or Shotguns. With every kill from either of the weapons, the users regain some HP. At the maximum level, each kill results in a HP increase of 40.

He can be unlocked for 499 diamonds.

#5 Paloma

Paloma

Paloma is handy for players who use Assault Rifles. Her 180 AR ammunition doesn't take any inventory space at the maximum level. Hence, the players can carry more utility items like medkits.

They can get Paloma for 499 diamonds, or 8000 coins.

Note: This list is based on personal choice, and each character in Free Fire is equally good. Some players might prefer a specific character, while others might not.