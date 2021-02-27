Top 5 Best Fortnite players in the world as of 2021

Fortnite's Power Rankings leaderboard is always in motion, though some players manage to hold on to their spots longer than others. While there are a few different considerations when it comes to determining which players are actually the best in the world, the following list ranks players by their official PR score.

Current Top 5 Fortnite players by Power Ranking

$5 - NRG benjуfishу

PR: 261,923

Earnings: $435,240

Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish plays for NRG Esports Europe, and he is an extremely well-known name in the competitive scene. 2021 is already off to a great start for Fish.

It is too early to tell, but this may be his year. It is worth noting that while Fish comes in 5th on this list for PR, he stands at the top in terms of earnings. His ranking has not changed since the last PR check.

#4 - Gamma Th0masHD

PR: 265,963

Earnings: $165,982

Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen plays for Gamma Gaming. Honestly, there is not much out there on this kid, but he has made some waves in 2021 and is incredibly active on Twitter. He retains his 4th place spot from the last Fortnite PR check.

#3 - w4v3yjacob

PR: 273,323

Earnings: $105,675

W4v3yjacob is still in 3rd, but this time with a username that looks familiar enough for people to recognize him. Seriously, if players can not reign in the Fortnite username changes, how are they supposed to stay recognizable to new fans who have not followed them long enough to know what is going on?

#2 - 100T Arkhram.

PR: 297,140

Earnings: $172,250

Diego "Arkhram" Palma is a U.S. Fortnite player and is a member of 100 Thieves. He is insanely good at the game, and he has a great career ahead of him if he keeps this up. Check out his videos on YouTube. They are pretty impressive. He has managed to keep his #2 spot since the last PR check, although the gap is slim enough between him and w4v3yjacob.

#1 - NRG EpikWhale

PR: 326,962

Earnings: $157,950

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is a Fortnite controller player and member of NRG Esports North America. Relatively new to the scene, he was #1 the last time this list was compiled and is still sitting there today. Cotton is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

