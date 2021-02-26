Create
Fortnite x Xenomorph: How to get the Burst Case Scenario emote in Fortnite Season 5

Everything to know about the Burst Case Scenario emote in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
Fortnite recently announced a collaboration with the 'Alien' movie franchise, and there are a bunch of new in-game cosmetics for fans to grab.

The announcement comes from Epic Games after numerous speculations started circulating within the community regarding an unknown portal on the island. This collaboration between Fortnite and the Alien franchise has brought forward the new Space Gear Bundle for players to purchase from the Item Shop.

Needless to say, like most bundles in Fortnite, the Space Gear Bundle will also be available for a limited period of time only. Considering the fact that this bundle features eight assorted in-game items for players to flaunt in Fortnite, it is definitely worth the buy for most players who are regular at Fornite. Below, you can find a list of all the items available in the Space Gear Bundle:

  • Ellen Ripley Skin
  • Xenomorph Skin
  • Xenomorph Tail Back Bling
  • Xeno Menace (Built-in Emote)
  • Nostromo Crew Outfit (variant for Ellen Ripley Skin)
  • Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier (complete with Jonesy the Cat)
  • P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe
  • Cheyenne Dropship Glider
  • Burst Case Scenario Emote

Fortnite x Xenomorph: Burst Case Scenario emote

The only possible option for players to grab the Burst Case Scenario emote in Fortnite is by purchasing the Space Gear Bundle. Apart from that, there is no other way for players to obtain this exclusive emote in Fortnite.

The Burst Case Scenario emote in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
However, given that there is a high chance of Xenomorph appearing as the next hunter on Fortnite, the quests that accompany the alien's arrival could potentially present the emote as a reward.

Nevertheless, there has no official reveal from Epic Games about what might follow the release of this Alien-themed Space Gear Bundle. Given that extraterrestrial creatures such as the Predator and the Mandalorian have already made an appearance in Fortnite, it is almost certain that Xenomorph will be the next hunter in season five.

With that said, players who want to grab the Burst Case Scenario emote or any other item from this collaboration are advised to grab the Space Gear Bundle at the earliest. Given Fortnite's Item Shop's cycle, this bundle could be cycled out within a matter of days.

Published 26 Feb 2021, 21:18 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Skins & Characters
