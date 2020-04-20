Top 5 Best Games like Free Fire to play in 2020

Best Games like Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with over 500 Million downloads. The game can be downloaded in Android as well as iOS devices. It is a traditional battle royale game in which 50 players are spawned on a remote island, with the last player to survive declared the winner in the game.

Although it is a great game that offers a lot of features, players sometimes want to try different games for a change. On that note, here are the 5 best games like Free Fire in 2020 that you should definitely try.

Top 5 Games like Free Fire

#5 Cyber Hunter

.

Cyber Hunter

App Size: 2 GB.

Download Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netease.lztgglobal&hl=en_IN

Cyber Hunter is a next-generation, competitive sandbox mobile game packed with a host of different elements, including survival, shooting, exploration, skills, and much more. It has a rating of 4.1 stars, and the players can use parkour moves like glide in the sky, dive into a deep sea, climb and roll etc., to knock the enemies down.

#4 Battlelands Royale

.

Battlelands Royale

App Size: 108 MB.

Download Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.futureplay.battleground&hl=en_IN

Battlelands Royale is a fast-paced 32-player battle royale game. Players can go solo or join a squad to fight against opponents.

The game offers different characters, emotes, weapons, and much more. Battlelands Royale has over 10 Million downloads, with a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Playstore. It is compatible with low-end devices because of its small size.

#3 PUBG Mobile Lite

.

PUBG Mobile Lite

App Size: 541 MB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.iglite&hl=en_IN

PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, that is designed especially for users with low-end devices. The game is built with Unreal Engine, and is compatible with devices with 1GB RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently available only for Android devices, and there has been no announcement regarding its launch for iOS devices. It features fast-paced games, and a comparatively smaller map for 60 players, providing a more exhilarating combat experience in the traditional PUBG MOBILE setting.

#2 Call of Duty Mobile

.

Call of Duty Mobile

App Size: 1.6 GB.

Download Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.activision.callofduty.shooter&hl=en_IN

Call of Duty Mobile(COD) is a first-person shooter game, and has over 148 Million downloads. The game offers different modes like Battle Royale, 5v5 Team Death Match Mode, etc.

COD offers a lot of weapons and characters. Players can complete various missions in Battle Royale Pass to unlock exclusive rewards. The game also allows players to talk with their friends during game-play.

#1 PUBG Mobile

.

PUBG Mobile

App Size: 1.8 GB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en_IN

PUBG Mobile currently tops the list of the best online games to play with friends during the home quarantine. The game offers four beautiful maps, with different modes like TDM Mode, Evoground Mode, Classic Mode, and much more. It has realistic graphics, along with a lot of features like emotes, different characters, and weapon skins.

The duration of a classic PUBG game is around 25 minutes. The last surviving team or player gets the Chicken Dinner. Players can make a squad of four or can also play duo or solo games. PUBG Mobile has carved a niche for itself in the esports industry, with over 500M+ downloads on the Google Playstore.

