Top 5 best offline games for Android and iOS in 2019

A look at the top five best offline games for Android and iOS platforms this year

Games are a great way to pass time and enjoy yourself with a variety of different genres to choose from. Sometimes though, you have no data connection and want to play some offline games so this article will prove helpful in this case.

While there are millions of games available on various app stores across mobile platforms, here I have shortlisted the top five best offline games for both Android and iOS this year.

These are well picked and unlikely to disappoint you in any way. So be sure to give them a chance because all five in the following list are available offline, while being free to download and play.

#1 Tempest

A great offline game for those who enjoy open-world options, tempest is a game where you play the role of a captain on a journey of the sea who faces different missions. You can buy in-game ships, upgrade them by equipping various weapons from the arsenal provided within.

The missions themselves are very good and need great role-playing strategies and sense to complete. You will face Krakens and many other sea monsters, who will try to kill you. Definitely worth a go!

#2 Granny

One of the most viral offline games that has emerged recently, Granny is a very simplistic game - you must protect yourself from getting caught by an in-game character named granny.

The game has a very easy-to-use interface and is only 100 MB in size too. Players can save themselves by hiding under bets or in wardrobes, in a great game to pass your time when bored.

Granny appears simplistic on the surface but is another enjoyable offline game

#3 Rekt!

Rekt! is a multi-layered free roaming game based on super-realistic physics. With various dynamic challenges to help you find new possibilities in the arena, players can experience classic trick gameplay mixed with races, challenges and new ways to get that elusive next multiplier.

A single-player arcade with various modes to play and test your reflexes while improving, it's equally a small game too - only 79 MB.

#4 Truck Evolution (Offroad 2)

Truck evolution is one of the most realistic truck-driving game simulators available on app stores today. The graphics are super smooth and the game runs on full physics, with a multitude of missions available and seven types of vehicles to drive in-game.

There are 15 different weather conditions which look very real and naturally, it becomes more fun and challenging to drive trucks in these conditions. Vehicle sounds are optimised to feel more realistic, while there's a great simulation experience with an improved physical engine.

#5 Cover Fire

Cover Fire is a great 3D First Person Shooter (FPS) offline game, perfect for those who love shooting titles. It comes with some great HD graphics and various battlegrounds are provided to test your skills across different surroundings. Players have various guns to choose from a huge arsenal of assault rifles, pistols, shotguns and snipers.

Cover Fire's cover art

In this game, you play the role of a shooter who leads a squad of veterans through sieged cities, deserts and fields taken by guerrillas. He is tasked with defeating all types of hitman while defending victims from hostages in this war-survival setting, in the best mobile gameplay.

