COD Mobile is a popular battle royale game available on all leading App Stores. The game has HD-quality graphics, and offers players a lot of modes and maps to play on, with their friends and online teammates. Players can make use of different weapons, ranging from shotguns to sniper rifles, on their road to victory. In this article, we discuss the top 5 best weapons in COD Mobile.

Top 5 best weapons in COD Mobile:

#1 Man-O-War:

Image credits: Zilliongamer.com

The best weapon that players can equip in COD Mobile, is the Man-O-War rifle. With 75 base damage, it is the most deadly weapon in the game. It boasts a decent rate of fire, as well as laser sharp accuracy, making it ideal for mid-range and close-range engagements.

#2 HG 40:

Image credits: Zilliongamer.com

The second weapon on the list is the HG40 SubMachine Gun. This gun acquired many improvements with the Gunsmith Update on COD Mobile. It packs a solid damage rate, and deals with dependable damage in close and mid-range fight. Players can also use it for long-range encounters, because of its low recoil.

#3 ASM10:

Image credits: Zilliongamer.com

One of the fiercest weapons in the game, the ASM10 is a semiautomatic assault rifle. The weapon is right up there with the beat in terms of accuracy, and is the perfect choice for mid-range battles in COD Mobile game.

#4 Locus:

Image credits: Zilliongamer.com

With the latest buff to the Locus sniper rifle, it outshines all the other weapons in its category. The gun is one of the best long-range weapons in COD Mobile. Players can take out their opponents with a sinlge headshot at any range, which makes the Locus one of the more overpowered guns in the title.

#5 Echo Shotgun:

Image credits: Zilliongamer.com

One of the most lethal weapons in COD Mobile, is the Echo shotgun. The weapon is capable of killing an enemy player in a single shot, if done right. The Echo shotgun deals a hefty amount of damage in close-range with its semi-automatic ability, but lacks the versatility to be used in a mid-range gunfight in the game.

Disclaimer: This list comprises of the personal views of the writer, and may not be applicable to all players, depending mostly on varying play-styles.

