Clash Royale (CR) is a multiplayer strategy mobile game in which players compete in 1v1 and 2v2 battles. Due to the game's popularity, a host of YouTube content makers livestream it and provide viewers with amusing and informative game videos.

There are content creators from all around the world who produce material specifically for Clash Royale. So if you want to learn about attack methods, best cards, and other game content while watching funny game videos, you may want to follow these five YouTubers.

Top 5 Clash Royale Youtubers

Ash @CWA



5) Clash With Ash

Subscribers: 862k

Region: United States

One of the most popular CR Youtubers, Clash With Ash provides viewers with a daily dose of funny videos, best attacking strategies and information about the various cards. As an experienced player, he also shares pro tips that help viewers push for higher arenas and trophies.

4) SirTagCR

Subscribers: 429k

Region: United States

SirTagCR is a professional CR esports player who now focuses on providing fellow players with informative and fun gaming videos. Being a CCGS champion and one of the top players in the game, he provides 8-cards ladder decks, decks for various arenas and tips about must-use cards in the game. His videos also focus on helping viewers win grand challenges.

3) CLASHwithShane

Subscribers: 546k

Region: Canada

One of YouTube's most popular content creators, ClashwithShane specializes in high-quality gaming content, including daily gameplay videos, attacking strategies, trophy push tips, and live battle commentary. He is one of the best options for fans looking for daily gaming entertainment that is both funny and educational.

2) Galadon Gaming

Subscribers: 1.92 million

Region: United States

Galadon Gaming is a mobile gaming YouTube channel dedicated to providing reviews, tips, and information to players all around the world. He provides viewers with effective attacking strategies, best 8-cards decks, Clash Royale card reviews, best cards for various arenas, funny game moments, and others.

1) Molt

Subscribers: 2.57 million

Region: United States

Molt is a well-known CR YouTuber who routinely uploads gameplay, strategy, and tips and tricks for a variety of mobile games. He has over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and is one of the most prominent Clash Royale content creators, providing information about new cards, greatest battle decks, live war commentary, and humorous gaming moments.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee