Top 5 Dota 2 teams that failed to qualify for this year’s The International (TI)

It has been a month since the last team qualified for this year’s Dota 2 The International, however, the community is torn between whom to root for as some of the most fan-favorite teams failed to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Ever since the first TI back in 2011, both the staggering prize pool and the fame that preceded the victors of this grand tournament have intrigued the whole Dota 2 community. According to some of the professionals in the Dota 2 esports scene, if one is not playing in The International, then they are not playing Dota 2 professionally.

But as the days go by, with higher numbers of teams and players, the competition is getting fiercer. For teams that lack even a shred of talent, they will end up getting dogged in the run. There are still some exceptions, however, as many fan-favorites and absolute powerhouses of the Dota 2 professional esports scene end up getting knocked out.

This year, in the eventual war for the slots in The International 2021, some such teams that came out as strong contenders for the title have failed to secure a place in the upcoming major championship.

Top 5 Dota 2 teams that were left out in this year’s TI

5) Tundra Esports

Roster of Tundra Esports (Image via ESL)

While being a fairly new team, Tundra Esports made an extremely convincing run in this year’s European qualifiers for TI. Even in the final stages of the qualifiers, Tundra Esports went ahead bloating through some of the biggest names in Dota 2 esports in the European region. However, they fell short in the finals as team OG bested them in a best-of-5 series with a heartbreaking 2-3 loss.

With their run for the season ending, Tundra still came out on top in the recent ESL One Fall Bootcamp Edition and they ended up defeating one of the top contenders in this year’s TI, PSG.LGD.

4) Team Nigma

Roster of Team Nigma (Image via Team Nigma)

Even though the roster of Team Nigma were absolutely the fan-favorites going into this season of Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC), by the tail-end of the season, the roster failed to show enough promise when it came to qualifying for this year’s International.

Comprising of some of the best Dota 2 players in both current and older generations, Team Nigma stood tall as TI7 winners and runners-up in TI9. The absolute juggernaut of a team, however, fell short in the battle against Team OG once again as they got knocked out of the closed qualifiers of the Western European qualifiers for TI10.

3) EHOME

Ehome logo (Image via EHOME)

One of the first generations of Chinese Dota 2 teams, EHOME was left among the list of rejects as they got knocked out of the Chinese closed qualifiers at the hands of Elephant. The roster of EHOME included Yap Jian “xNova” Wei, previous PSG.LGD support along with Yang “Chalice” Shenyi and Liu “Sylar” Jiajun. These were some of the most well-known figures in the history of the Chinese Dota 2 community. But they were denied an opportunity to qualify by Elephant, comprising of previous PSG.LGD mid-laner Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao and position 4 support Xu “fy” Linsen.

2) TNC Predator

Logo of TNC Predator (Image via TNC Predator)

The star-studded Dota 2 roster in the SEA region has always kept Dota 2 fans on the edge with their surprising yet stellar performances in the past. This year was no less of a stunner as they had to come back with a broken team. However, they were left empty-handed as they showed below-average performance throughout the DPC season. In the end, they were bested by Fnatic in the SEA regional qualifier for the spot in TI10.

1) Team Liquid

Team Liquid's current Dota 2 roster (Image via Team Liquid)

One of the biggest hitters in the European region, Team Liquid has also been disqualified from this year’s TI run in the same fashion as Team Nigma and Tundra Esports. Team Liquid has had quite a few roster changes this DPC season alone. Altering playstyles throughout the season did not help them in any manner as their fate hung upon their performance in the regional qualifiers where they had to swallow the hardest pill and get knocked out at the hands of Tundra Esports

Which Dota 2 team will win TI10

Among the 16 Dota 2 teams that qualified for this year’s TI, all of them have worked their hardest to be where they are. Only a handful will be making it to the big stage, with one team lifting the Aegis of Champions. While stating who will win is difficult as everything depends on how the players perform on the main stage, some sort of prediction can be drawn from the statistics pulled from betting sites, as that generally reflects what the Dota 2 community thinks.

According to esportsbettingtop, a website that tracks the odds offered by esports betting sites, the main favorite to win TI10 is PSG.LGD with an implied 22% probability of winning, while the main contenders are Evil Geniuses and Team Secret, both rated with an 18% chance.

Edited by Siddharth Satish