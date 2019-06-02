×
Top 5 Features Of 0.13.0 Update Which Makes it Different From Previous Updates

Rohit Jaswal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5   //    02 Jun 2019, 11:09 IST

PUBG update 0.13.0
PUBG update 0.13.0

PUBG Mobile has released 0.13.0 update to its Beta version. It came with a flurry of new features which has made players excited. Here is a list of top 5 features of 0.13.0 update which will make it different from previous updates of PUBG Mobile.


Team DeathMatch Mode:

This is the most exciting feature of 0.13.0 PUBG update. Team Deathmatch is a mode in which for a time span of 9-10 minutes two squads fight against each other.


Top 5 Features Of 0.13.0 Update
Top 5 Features Of 0.13.0 Update

At last, the squad with the highest number of kills wins the round and gets Winner Winner Chicken Dinner. This mode will be very fun to play with your friends as you will get re-spawned every time you get killed.


New Zombies Introduced In Zombie Mode:

In the beta version of 0.13.0 new zombies have been introduced. It means that they will be coming to the Global version too. In earlier versions of the game, zombies like a zombie dog, advanced jumping zombies came into the game. There are news that a total of 4 new zombies are present in the Zombie Modes.


Separate Control Settings For FPP Players:

Now the player will be able to change their control separately for FPP matches. It means you will have options to set your controls separately for both TPP and FPP matches. This feature is a lifesaver for players who play both modes and then have to change their controls which takes too much time.


New MVP Features:

In 0.13.0 when a player becomes MVP of the match he will get some new emote. This MVP emotes are in the inventory and MVP display will be available in the results. So, it will be fun to see who gets the MVP in the match and these emote.


Footprints In Vikendi Map:

Now when a player does some movements like walking, crouching, etc. it will leave his footprints on the ground. In the Vikendi map of the beta version, players were able to see footprints of other players on the snow which falls on the ground. So, it will help players to play more strategically and carry out their tactics in the game and improve their gameplay.


For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Update PUBG Mobile
