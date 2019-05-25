What is Tier Protection in PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update?

New Tier Protection Features In PUBG Mobile

In the latest update 0.12.5, PUBG Mobile has launched a brand new feature known as Tier Protection. It is a great option to save your tier rankings if you get killed soon in the game. PUBG Mobile has launched this feature for every player not only just for Royal Pass holders. This feature is going to greatly help players who are going for the rank push in PUBG Mobile.

How to activate Tier Protection?

A PUBG Mobile player can have his tier protection activated as soon as he starts playing with his in-game friends. It means that if you play random matches, tier protection system won't work. You have to play with your in-game friends and then Tier Protection feature will be activated.

What Tier Protection features do?

Tier protection mainly helps you to protect some of the rating points when you die soon in the match. The event period is between 24th May to 26th May. It means if you play between these dates with your friends with your Tier Protection activated, you will lose very fewer points as compared to playing with random players.

If you have a squad and all of them are your in-game friends, then you will lose very few ranking points even if you are the first squad or individual to die in the match.

This feature is very helpful if you are doing rank push and/or some hot drops in Novorepnoye, Gergopol or Pochinki. Since there are major chances of getting killed very quickly when your team tactics do not work or you don't get a gun faster than enemy players, this feature is a literal life-saver.

