Top 5 Features Of Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0

Top 5 Features Of Bluehole Mode

PUBG Mobile's latest 0.18.0 update arrived with a lot of new features with the new Season 13 Royale Pass, Miramar 2.0, and BlueHole mode among those. The Bluehole mode is a new addition to the Playlab section in PUBG Mobile and here, we discuss the top five features of Bluehole mode.

What is Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile's newest mode- Bluehole Mode is going to be an intense hardcore mode with lots of action. In this, there will be two blue zones in the game. The first blue zone being outside the safe circle and other blue zone being inside the circle. These two aspects are sure to help players engage in more gunfights and better tactical game-play.

#1 Increased Loot

Credits: Natura; YT

In this new mode, players will find it easier to get their desired loot, considering there will be a 50% increase in the spawn of loot items. So, it will be much faster to get your desir ed guns and other utilities and kill enemy players.

#2 Less Revival Time

In the Bluehole mode, it will take less time to revive a teammate than what happens in other modes. In a Classic match, it generally takes 10 seconds for a player to revive his /her knocked teammate. On the other hand, in Bluehole mode, it will take only 4 seconds to revive your teammates.

#3 More Aggressive Gameplay

As there will be two blue zones with equal damage, players will experience a more aggressive game-style. There will be more gunfights between players to get to the safe zone. It will eventually improve a squad's combat abilities while it would also enhance their coordination skills.

#4 Pre Zone Prediction

This Bluehole mode will have two zones. Thus, it will be much easier to predict the next zone as the second blue zone will become a safe zone after every passing circle. Players have a better chance of entering the upcoming safe zone by taking proper fights.

#5 Better Competitive Experience

This Bluehole mode will give a great competitive experience to each player playing the mode. In competitive matches, players have to plan their rotations and gunfights very strategically. And, the same qualities would also come to the fore in Bluehole mode in PUBG Mobile 0.18.0.

