Top 5 features of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite has released its latest 0.18.0 version to the global servers. A player can head to the app store to download or update the game. The new update has some great features which players would love to use and in this article, we have discussed the top five features of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update.

Top five features of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update:

#1 TDM Ruins

New TDM Ruins mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

The best feature in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is the addition of a new TDM mode called Ruins. This will help players train and improve their 1v1 skills for future battles. Also, the slide feature has been added to the TDM mode, which will make it easier for players to dodge enemy bullets.

#2 New icon and lobby

New icons and lobby theme

The update also features PUBG Mobile Lite's first-anniversary celebrations. And for this, the developers have added a new lobby theme based on this event. Some new icons have also been included to make the the overall look better.

#3 Exclusive P90 SMG

A P90 SMG will also arrive in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update, and the gun has great fire rate and damage. P90 uses 9mm ammunition and is going to be one of the best close-range weapons in the game. It can have a maximum of 50 bullets per round, which will help in wiping enemy squads easily.

#4 Cable car and ruins feature

New cable car and ruins feature in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

Another great feature of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is that of the cable car, using which players can travel from one location to another easily. A new location called Ruins has also added for players to visit and enjoy.

#5 Popularity feature

New gift feature in PUBG Mobile Lite

The fifth feature in the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update is the popularity or gift feature. In this feature, players can send daily gifts or popularity to their friends and/or other players. It will help them gain a good reputation in the community.

