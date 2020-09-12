Top 5 Fortnite updates that did more harm than good 

Fortnite is a very polarizing game. There are some things that Fortnite just does perfectly. Other things, not so much. At times, there are even some things that Fortnite has done that even the most dedicated players criticized.

Updates are a regular thing in Fortnite, but they are not always taken well. Sometimes Epic Games goes too far and ends up breaking things than fixing them. They add unnecessary items, take away some of the most liked features, and sometimes leave a bad taste in players' mouths.

5 Fortnite updates that no one liked

#5 – Glider Redeploy

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The first iteration of Glider Redeploy came in October 2018. Fortnitemares was live, and players were super excited for the Halloween theme within Fortnite Battle Royale. However, all of that excitement was taken away by a random new feature, Glider Redeploy.

Players were now able to glide safely from any height. Destroying a build and causing fall damage was not possible anymore. It wasn't long before it was removed as a regular function, eventually added in as an item.

#4 – Addition and Removal of Material Limit and Health Siphon

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Arena was where competitive players would go to show off their skills. Arena allowed players to rank up, prove their worth, and qualify for other events that offered real rewards. A new feature saw a 500 material limit for each, along with a faster gathering of resources.

Players also received 50 health for each elimination, making it much more vital to take fights and eliminating some enemies. Then, one day, that function was removed.

#3 - Planes

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The 7.0 Patch of Fortnite saw the addition of planes. Some players were excited to try out some airplanes in Fortnite. However, it wasn't long that these same players realized just how badly the implementation of these planes went. They had no fuel restrictions. They could shoot and crash through structures with ease.

The final moments of the game often saw a plane circling above, just waiting for players to be caught in the open for easy eliminations.

#2 – All of Season 10

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

All of Fortnite Season 10 needs to be considered as an awful update. Several things took place, which the players disliked. The first was the addition of the B.R.U.T.E. The giant mech is one of Fortnite's most unwanted vehicles.

Ballers, Quad Crashers, Shadow Bombs, and the Glider Redeploy items were all removed. Mobility was gutted, outside of the hoverboard. Balance changes were made as the season went on, but it was not enough to remove the disappoint from the Season 10 launch.

#1 – Infinity Blade

Massive H.P. boosts, regenerating health, enormous structure and player damage, it can only be one thing. The Infinity Blade is the worst thing Fortnite ever added. It happened at the worst time, as well.

If you wield this weapon with nearly any amount of players left on the island, you were probably going to eliminate most of them, if not downright win. Removing it four days later didn't change anyone's hard feelings.