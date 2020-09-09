Fortnite has had countless weapons and items added and removed over it's entire lifespan. Some have become fan favorite icons of the game, others have caused plenty of community unrest.

Eventually, almost every weapon gets vaulted. It could be because of outcry against something overpowered or simply to freshen up the game. But one thing is certain, most weapons will be vaulted, and there are five that need to stay there.

Top 5 Fortnite Weapons that need to permanently stay in the vault

#5 - Burst SMG

Players usually pick up submachine guns for a purpose in Fortnite. They are great in close quarters engagements and they can shred structures apart. The full auto function and the high fire rate makes them perfect for the job.

The Burst SMG loses the entire purpose of why players pick up an SMG in Fortnite. It lacks any great range and stopping power like an assault rifle and it's burst function makes the fire rate abysmal. In other words, it doesn't fill any role.

#4 - Double barrel shotgun

The Double-Barrel Shotgun absolutely filled the shotgun role. It had massive damage up close and could fire two quick shots before a player could even react. Insane damage up close is what shotguns are supposed to do.

However, the Double-Barrel was a little too random, if not lacking in skill sometimes. If a player can barrel-stuff someone and just pull the trigger for an instant kill then something is wrong. The weapon also lacked ranged and needed constant reloads so it didn't necessarily replace other shotguns either. It's better left behind.

#3 - Semi- Auto sniper

Another weapon that was simply kind of useless, the Semi-Auto Sniper was possibly the worst gun to land on and even keep. In many cases a pistol is deadlier. Like the Burst SMG, the Semi-Auto Sniper defeats the point of using a sniper in Fortnite.

The weapon had a lot of bullet drop, and it wasn't a 1 shot kill, which automatically makes it less viable than any other sniper. A scoped assault rifle works better than the semi-auto sniper. It seemed like the weapon was there to add variety, but now it can add permanent variety to the vault.

#2 - Drum Gun

There is no denying that the Drum Gun was a fun addition to Fortnite. It also sped up the pace of a game where players sat still in their box and then there was a weapon forcing them out. The problem is there was no stopping that weapon once the player was forced out.

Almost anyone can wield the Drum Gun and get kills on better players as long as the trigger is held down. The damage and capacity of the weapon was way too much. The best part is the community voted the weapon back in the game, to the dismay of the other half. It ended up being a bad experiment and there likely will not be a return.

#1 - Guided missile

Guided Missiles shouldn't just be vaulted, but instead buried beneath the vault. Everything about Guided Missiles hurt the pace of Fortnite.

Anyone using the missiles would turtle up, which is only natural. What is even worse is the use of them in squads when one teammate stays in the back and sends missiles. Even with nerfs, the weapon wasn't going to stay long. At least it provided controlled rocket rides.