Top 5 Fortnite weapons that need to return from the vault

Plenty of weapons in Fortnite get vaulted over time. It could be something as simple as a season change or it could be outrage from fans to vault something ridiculous. But sooner or later, weapons will be vaulted.

While there are a few weapons that need to stay locked in that vault forever, there are just as many that should come back to the game as soon as possible. Here are 5 weapons should be added back to Fortnite.

Fortnite: Which weapons need to return from the vault?

#5 Dual pistols

(Image Credit: Metabomb)

Plain and simple, dual pistols were fun to use. They've come back before because they are a great filler weapon and are satisfying to play Fortnite with. A lot of the time, dual pistols are a great initial landing weapon and they can deal some quick damage.

The downside to the pistols is their inconsistency or randomness. They don't have any first-shot accuracy and the range of bloom is fairly wide. Regardless, they were a ton of fun to use.

#4 Heavy sniper rifle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Heavy Sniper Rifle was intimidating and it filled its own niche. Players would pick a bolt action or a heavy sniper for different reasons, and it created variety. Even the sound of this sniper was incredibly satisfying and unique.

It also served the purpose of breaking down walls in one shot. Players could use it in an attempt to instantly get into a turtling player's box. It would be great to see a versatile sniper like this one make a return.

#3 Infantry rifle

(Image Credit: Polygon)

Semi-auto rifles fit into a category of their own and offered a different play style. The Infantry rifle is essentially a different, if not more useful, version of the scoped assault rifle. Both weapons are entirely accurate hit-scan weapons. However, having no scope on the infantry rifle made it versatile at most ranges.

It was an enticing choice over other rifles, and the aesthetic was great; especially the common versions. It's hard to beat the sound of an M1 Garand.

#2 Tactical assault rifle

(Image Credit: Forbes)

A mix between submachine guns and assault rifles, the tactical assault rifle bridged a gap in Fortnite. It didn't fill a useless niche like the semi-auto sniper rifle, and it was a genuinely good weapon. The only problem was it couldn't keep up with other submachine guns up close, and the drum gun really made it obsolete.

Without the drum gun in Fortnite, the Tactical Assault Rifle might see a revival. Plenty of players would give it a shot in a new season.

#1 Hand cannon

(Image Credit: Fortnite INTEL)

Everything about the hand cannon was fun. It filled a spot in Fortnite weapons that wasn't there before, and it offered a version of a sniper rifle for aggressive players. Landing headshots with the hand cannon could be devastating but the weapon was fair.

The hand cannon also had a great design in terms of aesthetics, sound and animation. There's nothing like double-tapping two players and mastering that high recoil to perfection. It wasn't unheard of to use a hand cannon all game simply for the fun of it.