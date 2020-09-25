Top 5 free-to-play games on Steam: 2020 edition

At any given point of time, there is a plethora of free games that players can download from Steam. In recent years, quite a few popular titles have decided to go free-to-play. This move allows more players to download and play the game, while developers can always add extra content that is purchasable in-game.

As far as battle royale games are concerned, quite a few have ‘battle passes’ that can be bought by players. They can then play the game to unlock content such as cosmetics, abilities, and weapons. Regardless, in this article, we look at the best such offerings currently available on this platform.

Top five free-to-play games on Steam this yea

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Well, CS: GO is one of the most popular games around. It was developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment, and went free-to-play back in December 2018. CS: GO has multiple game modes, including the ever-popular battle royale mode, called “Danger Zone”.

Ever since going free-to-play, the game is available to be downloaded from Steam for free.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 saw an initial release in September 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One. It went free-to-play back in October 2019, and is a first-person shooter with role-playing and various online multiplayer elements.

Players take the role of a Guardian who has to protect the ‘Last city of humanity’ in a solar system under siege by infamous villains. The game has three guardian classes to choose from, and it has various PvE and PvP elements.

DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is another incredibly popular battle-arena game that is available for free on Steam. The game was released back in 2013, and consists of two five-player teams that compete against each other. Each player controls a powerful character called ‘heroes’ with special abilities of their own.

The team which can destroy the other team’s ‘Ancient’, which is a structure located within their base, wins the match. DOTA 2 is widely considered to be one of the most addictive games of all time.

Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is another Valve-offering which has recently developed a keen competitive circuit. This game is a sequel to the 1996-released Team Fortress, which even saw a remake called Team Fortress: Classic, in 1999.

Regardless, Team Fortress 2 is a first-person shooter where players are divided into two teams, RED and BLU. This title allows players to choose from nine character classes, and has multiple game modes such as Capture the flag and King of the hill.

League of Legends

Riot Games’ League of Legends is easily the most popular game available for free on Steam, and has a massive user base and competitive scene. This game involves players taking the role of specific ‘Champions’ with unique abilities and consists of three primary game modes.

Over the past seven days, League of Legends was the third most-watched game on Twitch, according to Twitch Tracker. It follows the same model as some of the other popular games on this list, with the game being free-to-play on Steam, with further purchasable content available in-game.