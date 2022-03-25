Top 5 third party games that still haven't been ported to the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch continues to reel in success with over a 100 million units sold. This is in no small part due to strong and continued third-party support from developers around the world. Plenty of games in franchises that have never appeared on the Nintendo platform have seen releases like The Elder Scrolls, BioShock, and Dark Souls.

With that being said, the Switch already has a robust lineup of games to appeal to all kinds of gamers. However, there are still some glaring omissions that haven't been ported to Nintendo's hybrid for whatever reason.

5 best games that need to come to the Nintendo Switch

5) Batman Arkham Collection

Rocksteady's Batman Arkham games have been consistently considered one of the best superhero entries in the gaming scene and for no small reason. They capture the essence of the Dark Knight perfectly well, with an equally authentic atmosphere, writing, and voice-work.

From Batman's stoic nature to the cheeky Riddler and sassy Catwoman, the cast feels incredibly lively. Of course, there's also the tight counter-based melee combat and exciting boss fights that are the highlight of the series.

Batman Arkham City and Arkham Origins are already on the Nintendo Wii U home console. There aren't many open-world action-adventure games on the Nintendo Switch. So publisher WB just needs to throw in the latest Arkham Knight, pack it up in an "Arkham Collection," and send it over to Nintendo's portable. In fact, there are already rumors of a port.

4) Half-Life Complete

Valve's Half-Life series of first-person shooters have always been considered revolutionary for switching up the genre by injecting narrative set-pieces. Back then, FPS games were generally all about gameplay, with the story being an afterthought. The original Half-Life saw protagonist Gordon Freeman escape the Black Mesa facility after it was invaded by alien creatures.

However, the series arguably peaked with 2004's Half-Life 2, often considered to be one of the best games ever made - even nearly two decades later. This time around, Gordon Freeman is awakened from stasis by the G-Man and is sent on a journey to take down the hostile Combined forces.

Through in physics-driven gameplay, genius-level design, improved combat, and a gripping narrative, it is no wonder it gets praised so much. It was also technologically ahead of its time with detailed animations and high-end visuals.

Since the first two Portal games are coming to Switch this year, how about Half-Life 1 & 2 as well, Valve? It's available on Steam with all Episodes for HL2.

3) Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Calibrations complete. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard, remastered in 4K Ultra HD. Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches May 14.

BioWare's mid-2000s to early 2010s are undoubtedly their golden years. This time period was also when they released the Mass Effect trilogy. The saga follows the adventures of Commander Shepard all around the Milky Way galaxy. Players engage in third-person combat throughout the three games, level up their characters, make tough choices, and build relationships with their team partners.

The series has seen critical acclaim for its world-building, romance, and writing, particularly for characters across various races. Mass Effect 3: Special Edition made an appearance on the Nintendo Wii U, so it's about time EA brought over the recent Legendary Edition to Nintendo Switch as well.

This remaster includes Mass Effect 1, 2, and 3, with all DLC (minus multiplayer), as well as revamped visuals like improved textures, character models, and lighting.

2) Fallout Legacy Collection

A collection of #Fallout titles for PC featuring Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 GOTY, Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, and Fallout 4 GOTY. This product will be released on 25th of October in Germany and the UK.

Bethesda surprised gamers when they announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to Nintendo Switch handheld back in 2017. Since then, fans have enjoyed a variety of Bethesda-published games on the platform, like Wolfenstein II and DOOM Eternal.

However, one of their major IPs is still missing: Fallout. The iconic post-apocalyptic shooter series is renowned for its solid writing, personable characters, and customizable RPG gameplay.

The publisher announced a Legacy Collection in 2019, which includes all the main Fallout games (1-4) so far, as well as non-numbered entries like New Vegas and Tactics. Unfortunately, it is only available in the UK and Germany.

Considering the amount of hype behind this franchise, a worldwide release across multiple platforms would be great. Older 3D Fallouts may be problematic due to the old tech being a hassle to port to modern platforms. So if nothing else, at least a Fallout 4 GOTY Edition port to Nintendo Switch should suffice.

1) GTA V

GTA V is one of the best-selling games of all time, spanning 3 generations from the PS3 original to the Enhanced Edition on PS5. The 2013's open-world action-adventure is a household name, and its legacy lives on even nearly a decade down the line. As a culmination of the series' long history, GTA V sees the lives of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor mingle together to pull off heists.

The game has seen a release on every major platform out there, but Rockstar Games has not brought it to Nintendo's machine yet, which is fairly odd since more niche releases from the publisher have performed well, like LA Noire.

It's definitely not a technical hurdle either, as seen with the existence of technically more advanced games. At this point, it's unlikely to happen, but who knows, Rockstar does their own thing.

Do you want to see a Nintendo Switch version of GTA V?

