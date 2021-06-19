Top 5 games that remain unannounced after E3 2021

From Xbox to Ubisoft to Nintendo, many publishers took part in the E3 2021 digital show and unveiled several new games.

From Forza Horizon 5 to Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Metroid Dread, several new titles from different publishers were unveiled at E3 2021. However, a few rumored games did not make an appearance during the event.

Some games were rumored to be in development before the official reveal, and those that weren’t announced at E3 2021 are listed below.

Rumored games that were not revealed at E3 2021

Sometimes, games are leaked or rumored to be in development before official confirmation, like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Forza Horizon 5. These titles made their grand reveal at E3 2021, while some other games did not.

This Festival never ends. Welcome to Mexico. Welcome to Forza Horizon 5. pic.twitter.com/Ku0GyJRoLb — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) June 13, 2021

The following games have been rumored to be in development but weren’t revealed during E3 2021.

1) Wolfenstein III

Developer - Machine Games

Publisher - Xbox (Bethesda)

Wolfenstein III, the final chapter of the Machine Games reboot series, is expected to close out the story of B.J. Blazkowicz. It will take place after Wolfenstein Youngblood and hand the reins of the franchise to B.J. Blazkowicz again.

While not much is known, fans hope to face off against Mecha-Hitler at Castle Wolfenstein.

2) Saints Row V

Developer - Deep Silver

Publisher - Prime Media

Saints Row V has been rumored for quite a while. Even Volition and Deep Silver have confirmed that they are in the development of the next Saints Row.

However, the game failed to make an appearance in the Koch Media stream.

3) Call of Duty WWII Vanguard

Developer - Sledgehammer Games

Publisher - Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty is a yearly title developed between three studios. After Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare (2019) and Treyarch Games’ Black Ops Cold War (2020), it’s time for the Sledgehammer Games.

The title will allegedly be called Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard.

4) Untitled Assassin’s Creed

Developer - Ubisoft Sofia

Publisher - Ubisoft

After the resounding success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft decided to pursue a Year 2 expansion for the first time.

However, a Richard the Lionheart game is also rumored to be in development at Ubisoft Sofia.

5) Red Dead Redemption Remake

Developer - Rockstar North

Publisher - Rockstar Games (Take Two)

The Red Dead Redemption Remake has been rumored for a while. The game will be built on the Red Dead Redemption II engine, with assets being carried over.

Even though rumors are lacking, this could be one of the biggest games.

