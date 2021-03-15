Top 5 guns to avoid using in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile has a unique range of guns in the game.

To win a battle royale game, players need to have a clear idea about all the guns in the game and their mechanics as well. The choice of guns is very important to win a game as well.

5 worst guns in PUBG Mobile:

Some guns can help a player to win the game easily. But there are some guns as well which should be avoided as much as possible to win the game.

Here are some of those guns:

#1 - Tommy Gun

Tommy Gun[ Image Via PUBG Mobile]

Base Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 0.08s

Impact Power: 7000

Tommy Gun is one of the Submachine Guns in PUBG Mobile. This gun uses .45 ammo. With low damage and low bullet speed, it is one of the worst guns in the game.

Though it is a decent gun to start a game for an early fight. With a sharp aim and excellent gameplay, players can win a combat with this gun from close range. But it is very difficult to win a game with this gun.

#2 - UMP 45

UMP45 [Image Via PUBG Mobile]

Base Damage: 41

Fire Rate: 0.09s

Impact Power: 7000

This is another submachine gun which uses .45 ammo. Earlier, it used to function with 9mm ammunition. Later it was changed in an update in PUBG Mobile.

However, this gun also has very low damage and low bullet speed like Tommy Gun. So, this gun should be avoided as much as possible.

#3 - MK47 Mutant

MK47 Mutant

Base Damage: 49

Fire Rate: 0.100s

Impact Power: 10000

MK47 Mutant is an assault rifle in the game. It uses 7.62 ammunition.

Though it has a high amount of damage but with lower bullet speed and lower fire rate, it is not so impactful in the game.

#4 - DBS

DBS [Image Via PUBG Mobile]

Base Damage: 26

Body Damage: 18.1×9

DBS is a shotgun in PUBG Mobile. Shotguns are always very useful for close range.

However, players cannot rely on a shotgun for the whole match. They should always be ready for long range and medium range fights as well. DBS is not very useful after 50 meters.

#5 - VSS

VSS[ Image Via PUBG Mobile]

Base Damage: 41

Fire Rate: 0.086s

Impact Power: 20000

It is a special sniper/DMR-type suppressed weapon in PUBG Mobile. It has an in-built 4X scope.

It is very useful in the initial stages of a match. But it's not as useful as the game progress.

