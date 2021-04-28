Top 5 mid-lane heroes in patch 7.29b of Dota 2 

The mid-lane of Dota 2 is really unique. It is a core role, where the hero has to constantly keep on harassing the opposition. They are required to fight all around the map of Dota 2, thereby catching the opponent carry player off, creating space for the ally carry.

There is also a farming mid-laner like Medusa or Arc Warden who has to be played with an active carry hero, who will, in return, create space for them to farm in a game of Dota 2.

Top 5 mid-lane heroes to play in patch 7.29b of Dota 2

#1 Huskar

Huskar has an insane winrate in public matches at 52.83%. Huskar's bread and butter item, the Armlet of Mordiggian, has been buffed up for more armor and less HP consumed per second in the last update of Dota 2.

This is also due to the fact that Huskar has a broken Aghanim's Shard, where Huskar's first skill, Inner Fire, does 310 AoE damage, grants a 1 second knockback, 4 second disarm, 40% movement speed slow, 50% heal reduction, 50% up-time and 0 cast point. Most importantly, it is castable while disabled, which is unique in the game of Dota 2.

#2 Beastmaster

Though Beastmaster suffered a huge setback in the last 7.29 patch update of Dota 2, when Necronomicon was removed, he was compensated when his Aghanim Scepter upgrade received a massive buff.

Scepter causes Wild Axes to cool down, meaning that it can be used again once they come back. He can take down towers very swiftly, making him exceptional at pushing and creating space.

#3 Templar Assassin

Templar Assassin is a classic mid-lane pick in Dota 2. She received a number of notable upgrades in the last patch of Dota 2, making her one of the best mid-lane heroes in the current meta.

With her burst damage and only a somewhat potent escape spell, the meld having its cooldown reduced really helped, because she gets stronger as the game progresses. The level 15 talent increases her psi blades range, solving her low range issues.

#4 Leshrac

Leshrac received a number of buffs in the last patch of Dota 2. Lightning Storm had its cast time reduced, the radius of Pulse Nova was increased, and the pulse count after Aghanim's Shard was increased from 2 to 3 in the 7.29 patch of Dota 2.

There have also been a number of quality of life upgrades, which have given Leshrac increased strength. They have solved his sustenance issues in a game of Dota 2.

#5 Outworld Destroyer

Outworld Destroyer has always been a tremendous damage dealer throughout a game of Dota 2. He received an Aghanim Sceptor upgrade which deals more damage during Astral Imprisonment and a 400 AoE damage after it ends. Outworld Destroyer can keep a hero out of a teamfight late in a game of Dota 2.

He is one of the most potent gankers early in Dota 2. He can easily find his way to the opponent's safe lane and get kills due to his tremendous damage output.