Top 5 highest-rated right-wingers (RM/RW) in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is set to come out on October 1st, which leaves just around two weeks to go. EA Sports has recently unveiled the Top 22 player ratings for the game in collaboration with the Ratings Collective.

This list includes a few right-wingers, including Messi, who is ranked first. Based on their FIFA 22 OVRs, this article analyzes some of the best right-wingers this season. Some of these scores are based on official sources, while others have yet to be confirmed, and are based on reliable leaks.

FIFA 22: Five highest-rated right-wingers

1) Lionel Messi (PSG) - 93

Lionel Messi is the best player in FIFA 22 with the highest OVR (Image via Getty)

Messi has retained the number 1 spot in FIFA 22 with his OVR of 93. Despite having similar statistics to the previous season, his close rival Ronaldo has been demoted to third place. Apart from being the best player in the game, Messi is also the best right-winger for this season.

2) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 89

The Liverpool star has had a decrease in his OVR (Image via Getty)

Mohamed Salah saw a -1 drop in his overall rating from last year. His current rating still allows him to retain the number 2 spot on the list of the best right-wingers in the game.

3) Ángel Di María (PSG) - 87

Di María was in the winning squad at the Copa America Brazil 2021 (Image via Getty)

With the revelation of the ratings, it is no surprise that PSG have the best squad composition this season. Di María has managed to retain his OVR from last year and is the third-best right-winger in FIFA 22.

4) Jadon Sancho (Man United) - 87

Sancho has had a slow start this season (Image via Getty)

Manchester United managed to steal the spotlight away from PSG by securing the blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. They also have one of the best right-wing midfielders in FIFA 22 - Jadon Sancho. Sancho hasn't had a drop in his rating from last year.

5) Riyad Mahrez (Man City) - 86

The Algerian captain is the fourth-best right-winger in the game (Image via Getty)

Riyad Mahrez is the only player on this list with an increase in rating. His OVR has increased by 1 point in FIFA 22, making him the fifth-best right-winger this season.

Also Read

Note: Other than Messi and Salah, all the other OVRs have been leaked by FUT Mind (futmind.com; @FUTMindOfficial on Twitter)

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod