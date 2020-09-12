A lot of great maps have been introduced in COD over the years. The list of good maps could go on and on, especially when each game has a few good ones.

Through all the COD games released, some stood the test of time. They were universally loved and were even remastered for new COD games due to their popularity.

Top 5 maps in COD history

#5 - Hijacked, Call of Duty: Black Ops II

(Image Credit: call of duty.fandom)

Like many of the maps in COD: Black Ops II, Hijacked was a well-executed take on the three-lane formula the franchise is well known for. It takes place on a cruise in the open ocean and is designed to be an eye candy, even in a hostile war zone.

Both the left and right lanes are tight hallways that overlook the ocean on the sides. They both lead to ranged firefights that end fast. Two buildings converge to the middle of the map, and the mixture of all three lanes creates opportunities for close-range combat. Hijacked looks great and hits every note that COD needs.

#4 - Firing Range, Call of Duty: Black Ops

(Image Credit: call of duty.fandom)

The original Black Ops had some excellent maps. Many could be considered nostalgic for the gaming community. But one that stands out among them all and continues to be added to new games is Firing Range.

Firing Range is set right where the title says, in a training range for the military. This COD map has an answer for everything and is a great use of the traditional formula. There isn't too much verticality, and where there is, players have plenty of cover to counter.

#3 - Highrise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

(Image Credit: call of duty.fandom)

The COD: Modern Warfare series never pulled off as many great maps as the Black Ops series. However, that doesn't mean there weren't some absolute gems that fans swear by. Perhaps the best of them is Highrise.

In terms of map design, Highrise worked well, and there was plenty of room to work with, while always keeping firefights tight. The back offices would also offer sniping positions.

Cranes set Highrise apart from other maps. Climbing them and finding vantage points for sniping was what made Highrise so fun compared to other maps. Rust was a close second, but isn't necessarily the best design rather than just a fan favorite.

#2 - Nuketown, Call of Duty: Black Ops

(Image Credit: comicbook.com)

Nuketown was the Treyarch equivalent of Rust and maybe the most fun map on the list. Nuketown fit the COD: Black Ops aesthetic perfectly, and the map size always offered intense fights.

The positioning of the vehicles in the center of the map also control the flow in the best way possible, so that the two houses aren't always in camping zones. Nuketown still provides fast-paced fun and continues to get remastered in COD.

#1 - Raid, Call of Duty: Black Ops II

(Image Credit: call of duty.fandom)

Raid might be the best-designed map in the franchise from a gameplay perspective. Each of the three lanes is entirely different and offers a unique form of action. The center lane is a convergence point that creates close-quarters action. The side lanes offer ranged fights and enough cover to close gaps.

The art design is also fun to look at, as it takes place in a modern mansion. The lanes also make use of the aesthetic and become integrated into the map itself.