COD Mobile is a game with a lot of legacy features. Rather than one consistent theme, all the fan-favorite pieces of different COD games are thrown into a singular mobile version. That includes many of the fan favorite maps throughout the various years of COD games.

In that sense, the best maps in COD mobile would just be a collection of the best maps of all time. However, there is some difference in the flow of COD Mobile compared to the other games, and what maps are considered the best can change.

Top 5 maps in COD Mobile

#5 - Firing Range

(Image Credit: Activision)

The training course map was an instant classic back in Call of Duty: Black Ops and has continued to be a staple map in the COD franchise. The map itself is a great size as it offers space to spawn without getting constantly trapped. There is a minimal amount of vertical spaces and there is still great opportunity for flow and constant action.

The pace of COD Mobile allows for some breathing room and space to think before getting into unbearable fighting on Firing Range. The map is great in other COD games and it works perfect in COD Mobile.

#4 - Hijacked

Advertisement

(Image Credit: Activision)

This nautical-based map works well for many of the same reasons that Firing Range works well for COD Mobile. The pace of COD Mobile generally leads to a lot less camping compared to other games, but the movement in the game itself also isn't as fast. The long side lanes of Hijacked accentuate the pace of the game perfectly.

Hijacked itself is still just visually and practically a fantastic map. The action-packed boat will always be fun.

#3 - Standoff

(Image Credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II had some of the best map design in the series and is a reason it remains one of the fan-favorite COD games. Standoff is at the top of the list for Black Ops II maps and was easily one of the best competitive maps to play on.

The quality of the map translates to COD Mobile. There is a plenty of opportunity for close quarters fighting, and the sight lines aren't too long. Fights always feel natural and fair in Standoff.

#2 - Rust

(Image Credit: Activision)

Rust is a fantastic map, one that is a fan-favorite, but still wouldn't usually make the top five list of COD maps. However, in COD Mobile, the pace of the game changes the flow of Rust. The lack of campers in the game and the lack of players with instant headshot aim means a lot more opportunity for some fun, fast-paced gameplay on Rust.

#1 - Nuketown

(Image Credit: Activision)

The Black Ops version of Rust, Nuketown will always be fun regardless of the COD game that is being played. It just so happens that it works great for the pace and gameplay in COD Mobile. The only downside is the same spawn trapping tactics that have popped up in the past, but it's a small price to pay for a map like Nuketown.