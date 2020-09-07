Top 4 Marvel locations we want to see in Fortnite Season 4

Having a Marvel theme in Fortnite Season 4 creates endless possibilities for in-game content. Fortnite is chaotic and Marvel has decades of lore and characters to pull from. Aside from the locations and heroes we already currently have, there is plenty of potential for iconic and lesser-known comic material to make an appearance.

So far we have locations like Doom's Domain and smaller POIs like the Collector's Museum. But we all know there's room for more, and there are four locations that are an absolute must.

4 possible Marvel locations in Fortnite

#4 - Asgard

Image via Marvel

Thor has big implications in Galactus' story, and the Bifrost marks don't really do the God of Thunder justice. Bringing in a piece of Asgard, like Odin's throne room for example, would be a great addition and provide more to the Nexus War story line.

If Epic Games wanted to, they could even choose to add a different realm to Fortnite through the rift beacons, like the Frost Giant realm. That would also give grounds to introduce Loki to the game.

#3 - Sakaar Grand Arena

Image via Marvel

Fortnite could easily make use of an extraterrestrial gladiator arena. Not only would the arena be recognizable to Marvel fans, but it would continue the theme of Cosmic entities in the Nexus War, which in this case is the Grand Master.

Plenty of Marvel characters have battled in the arena, and in-game events or easter eggs could easily be hosted in the location. We're sure it would make a great spot for hot landings.

#2 - Fortnite Sanctum Sanctorum

Image via Marvel

The Sanctum Sanctorum is the home and sanctuary of the Sorcerer, Doctor Strange. Located in a hidden building in New York City, the Sanctum is a location that could easily be added to Fortnite either as a solo attraction or a new rift beacon POI.

Due to the magical properties of the building, the opportunity for new mythic weapons or location specific mechanics are wide open. Doctor Strange might take a backseat with this addition, but would certainly be a fun new location.

#1 - Spider-Man and New York

Image via Marvel

The best hero to add to Fortnite would undoubtedly be Spider-Man. He's arguably the most popular hero in the Marvel universe. But in the event that we don't get that hero, especially with Sony involved, the next best thing would be a location.

The best way to implement that into Fortnite would be through a full blown New York location. The area could include Sanctum Sanctorum, Hell's Kitchen, Avengers Tower, and Spider-Man's apartment. Webs could be added everywhere, posters for different heroes, the office for Thor's cover, etc. The possibilities are really endless there, and they could act as the cherry on top of the Marvel locations in Fortnite.