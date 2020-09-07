Following the Marvel theme of Chapter 2 - Season 4 of Fortnite, Epic Games added the Collector's Museum to the map on September 6. This is the latest POI addition following the Ant Manor and The Black Panther monument.

The Collector's Museum was added through the Rift Beacons, which have become an important piece of Season 4's theme. The Rift Beacons are a way for Epic to add anything Marvel-themed to Fortnite, and it is a great reason for any fans to be hyped for what's to come in the future.

Fortnite adds the Collector's Museum in Season 4

The Collector himself was a character introduced to Marvel in the silver age of Marvel comic books, and the collection in-game now is from the planet "Knowhere." The Collector is also a minor character in some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Played by Benicio del Toro, The Collector has the largest collection or museum in the universe, and he even had an infinity stone at one point.

Though his role was minor in comparison to others, the character has large implications and impact on the plot. The Collector's largest role in the movies was in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War.

The upcoming location “The Collection” got hotfixed to the servers about an hour ago! #Fortnite — Mikey - Fortnite Leaks (@FNBRHQ) September 6, 2020

To find the new Collector's Museum POI, players must go east of Catty Corner and look towards the snowy mountain peak. It's secluded and won't offer much in loot, but can still serve as a good rotation spot and an attraction if all else fails.

The museum itself appears to be a small section ripped from the larger building due to the rifts. There are two floors, if they can be considered that, and both have plenty of glass display cases standing up. The display cases appear to display Fortnite collections rather than Marvel.

Items that are found at The Collector's Museum includes ammo crates, a picture of tomato town, a pirate ship steering wheel, and many other items from various Fortnite seasons. We have yet to see if any additional items will be added.

We can only guess now what the next POI may be. Fortnite tends to turn things up as the seasons progress, and that means exciting additions in the future for the battle royale.