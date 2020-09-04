Top 5 weapons to avoid in Fortnite Season 4

Epic Games turned up the heat in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 in regards to the weapon variety. With new Mythicals available and some exciting unvaultings, players have been loving the loot pool in Season 4. There's simply more to use than there was in Season 3.

Of course, this doesn't mean that every weapon is a viable choice. As with any season, there are some guns that you want to avoid at all costs in Fortnite. Here are the top five weapons you shouldn't pick up in Season 4.

5 worst weapons in Fortnite Season 4

#5 - Tactical SMG

Image via Epic Games

Once upon a time, the Tactical SMG was among the elite in Fortnite's weapon pool. However, after an unvaulting in Season 4, the weapon has seen a major fall from grace. It simply doesn't compare to other weapons in its class and isn't effective at close-range, which should be its main attribute.

#4 - Charge Shotgun

Image via Epic Games

After its introduction in Fortnite Season 3, the Charge Shotgun was immediately considered an extremely polarizing weapon. However, unless you're truly skilled with the weapon, it should be avoided unless necessary. The Pump Shotgun is better for almost any situation and is also more common to find.

#3 - Suppressed SMG

Image via Epic Games

For the same reasons as the Tactical SMG, the Suppressed SMG isn't worth it in Fortnite Season 4. Using a Pump Shotgun will be better for close range encounters a majority of the time. However, if you're really pressed, this isn't the worst weapon you could pull out.

#2 - Pistol

Image via Steam

One of the oldest weapons in Fortnite, the regular Pistol is still among the worst guns in the loot pool. Only useful as a last-ditch weapon, the regular Pistol should never be in your inventory past the five-minute mark of any match.

#1 - Revolver

Image via Epic Games

Taking the top spot on the list of worst Fortnite weapons is the classic Revolver. Recently unvaulted with Season 4, the Revolver is more of a gimmick weapon than anything else. There's really no use for it besides hitting a trickshot or eliminating an enemy one minute into a match.