Top 5 mods for Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2022

The botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 became a tale of warnings that AAA developers should do well to remember. Mismanagement, oversight, and, ironically, corporate greed have led to the rushed release of a Cyberpunk game much inferior to its original breadth of vision.

CD Projekt Red has since been hard at work in reclaiming its public goodwill by improving and polishing the game with patches. The 1.5 patch finally addresses a number of performance hijinks on consoles and brings a final coat of polish by adding numerous quality-of-life changes.

A bigger reason that makes the game worth another look is its latest mod developments. The game's modding scene has gradually grown to a respectable degree in the last two years, and this year's mods make it clear that the community's creativity only gets better with time.

5 most essential mods for Cyberpunk 2077 released this year

1) Car Modification Shop

The plentitude of vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 is only a skin-deep feature. Unlike Grand Theft Auto games, none of these vehicles are customizable. Despite the many improvements in handling introduced in patch 1.5, garage modding was not a part of CD Projekt Red's vision.

The Car Modification Shop is a mod that attempts to fill this gap. It can be accessed by visiting the newly added garage in Watson. The mod also comes with its own native UI for tuning and combining different vehicular body mods.

2) Vehicle Combat

The on-vehicle combat was one of the many Cyberpunk 2077 planned features that were abandoned due to a lack of development time. Scissors' Vehicle Combat mod not only restores said cut content and implements it in an intuitive fashion but also goes the extra mile to spice up the gameplay with further synergies and cut content restoration.

The mod adds usage of melee and ranged weapons while on a bike or car, as well as a ramming ability much like Sleeping Dogs. Moreover, it restores an unused system where civilians and enemies call reinforcements which arrive and chase the player on vehicles. To further bolster these chase sequences and their balance, this mod even modifies the star system as well as the MaxTac enemy variety.

3) Live in Night City

Those who enjoyed Red Dead Redemption 2's immersive application of food items might be left wondering why Cyberpunk 2077 does not have such a system. In an era where optional survival modes are rapidly becoming a trend in open-world games, this niche naturally attracts a touch of the modding scene.

The Live in the Night City mod adds three separate resources, i.e., fatigue, health, and thirst. It does not have sophisticated UI implementation like the equivalent Skyrim mods, but the interaction between the three resources is an interesting take on the features. Currently, not maintaining hunger, thirst, and fatigue will lead to penalties on health, stamina, memory, crit chance, and stamina regeneration.

4) Playable Arcade Machines

Cyberpunk 2077 prides itself on being the medium of delivering a believable and intricate in-game world. Yet the mismanagement of its development hours clearly pours through when little details one would expect are not there.

One of these is the arcade machines. Among the staple features of the '80s dystopic vision, the game props up the proliferation of arcade machines through its run-down bars and cafeterias. Playable Arcade Machines simply adds four different arcade machine games with their own soundtracks, mechanics, and rewards.

5) Drone Companions

Cyberpunk 2077 developers, at some point, may have considered panning out the 'techies' skills. The game's already overstretched development, however, did not allow much room for alternate ways to approach combat, like a class that focuses on subordinate units.

The Drone Companions mod attempts to add some functionality to the technology that should be at V's disposal. Some of its design ideas are drawn from Watch Dogs 2, but the mod enmeshes within the game's world perfectly. With its TechDeck kit, the mod allows the player to craft drones, androids, and even mechs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far