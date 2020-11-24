Gone are the days of wishing your friends played on the same platform as you. The gaming community has many a reason to rejoice in recent years as the push to enable cross-platform play is finally coming to fruition. Sony, Microsoft, and PC gamers can now finally play with or against each other in multiple games.

Top 5 multiplayer games that support cross-platform play

1. Rocket League

First up is everyone's beloved multiplayer hit of 2015, Rocket League. Supporting up to 8 players, Rocket League was one of the most inclusive multiplayer games out there and the recent inclusion of cross-platform gameplay allows PS4, Xbox, and PC users to all play with or against each other. So no more excuses of being on a different platform when a friend declines that 1v1 to prove who's better.

2. Fortnite

Epic Games' Fortnite was one of the original crusaders for the cross-platform gaming cause. Enabling cross-platform play back in 2018, Fortnite allowed PC, Xbox, and mobile players to ride the Battle Bus together with Sony following shortly after a little resistance. Fortnite boasts one of the most unified player bases after enabling crossplay and set the precedent for other developers to follow suit.

3. Apex Legends

With the addition of a new map Olympus and a host of other gameplay changes, another welcome addition to Apex Legends is that PC, Xbox, and PS users can now dish it out together in EA's genre-defining battle royale. Previously limited to only their respective platforms, Apex Legends players can now queue with their controller or mouse and keyboard compadres as of October 2020.

4. Need For Speed Heat

Ghost Games' latest entry in the Need For Speed franchise saw its final update on June 8, 2020. This brought with it cross-platform play. The feature helped the game unite its fragmented player base as its multiplayer mode felt very limited with few players scattered across platforms. Although late in its life cycle, this update brought gamers back at least for a bit. This may help tide them over until Criterion Games releases the next Need For Speed.

5. Call Of Duty Warzone

No one is free from the Gulag, not even if you're on different platforms. Call Of Duty: Warzone launched with crossplay enabled, allowing PS, Xbox, and PC gamers to drop together. This contributed greatly to the game's astronomical player count earlier in 2020 and cemented it as one of the most popular and fast-adopted battles royale game launches in history.