Top 5 players that can be signed on pre-contracts in the first season of FIFA 22 career mode

FIFA 22 is on the horizon, with the latest installment set to arrive on 1 October 2021. Early on in the FIFA 22 Career Mode save, it's critical to make the proper signings.

Making contract expiry signings on Bosman transfers has always been a fantastic strategy. However, in the last game, the mid-season contract renewal rate increased.

This article discusses the top FIFA 22 contract expiry signings for the game's inaugural season. It also covers players whose contracts are up for renewal but who cannot be brought in via a Bosman transfer.

FIFA 22: 5 best players available on contract expiry for the first season of career mode

5) Luis Suárez (Atlético Madrid) - 88 OVR

Suárez had 21 goals in 32 league games last season (Image via Getty)

Position: ST

ST Potential: 88

88 Value: £38 million

Suárez was Atletico Madrid's top scorer last season, scoring 21 goals in 32 league appearances. According to overall rating, he is the second-best player in his team.

4) Ángel Di María (PSG) - 87 OVR

Di María's contract expires in a year (Image via Getty)

Position: LW, RW

LW, RW Potential: 88

88 Value: £42.5 million

The PSG squad is already bloated with a host of talented players at the front. It boasts a fearsome attacking front with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé. Thus, it is very likely for Di María to be placed in the 2022 summer transfer market in FIFA 22.

3) Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 87 OVR

Dybala's contract with Juventus is also up in a year (Image via Getty)

Position: CAM, CF, LW, RW

CAM, CF, LW, RW Potential: 88

88 Value: £87 million

Dybala's season was derailed in the middle by a ligament injury, and he only managed to score four goals in 20 league appearances. However, the 27-year-old Argentine is still regarded as one of the finest centre-forwards in Serie A.

2) Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - 87 OVR

Goretzka's 2021 season was marred by injuries (Image via Getty)

Position: CM, CDM, CAM

CM, CDM, CAM Potential: 88

88 Value: £80 million

Leon Goretzka has been an essential figure in Bayern Munich's sustained supremacy in recent years. The 26-year-old central midfielder is an integral part of Bayern Munich's squad.

1) Kylian Mbappé (PSG) - 91 OVR

Mbappé is the cover star of FIFA 22 (Image via Getty)

Position: ST, LW, RW

ST, LW, RW Potential: 95

95 Value: £166.5 million

On 20 December 2021, Mbappé will turn 23 years old. This will qualify him for a Bosman transfer in FIFA 22, just in time for the January 2022 transfer window.

FIFA 22 career mode has been overhauled and suffice to say, fans are excited. Having said that, players will want to take note of the transfer targets mentioned above. If one plays their cards right, they could create a super team in no time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul