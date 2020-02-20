PMCO Spring Split: Ranking the top 5 players in the semi-finals of the Indian region

PMCO

PUBG Mobile Club Open, or commonly known as PMCO, is one of the biggest platforms for PUBG Mobile players in India and all around the world. Recently, the semi-final stage of the tournament concluded with 16 teams progressing to the finals from the India region. A lot of big names like (Entity, Soul and etc) didn’t play the tournament owing to the pro-league which starts in a few days so a lot of new teams and players had their chance to show their skills at this level. Here are the top 5 players from the semi-finals stages for the India region.

5. ELMNTULTRON

Number 5 on the list is ELMNULTRON representing the Element E-sports team. Element E-sports team qualified in the top 6 in the final standing with Ultron playing a big role in it by taking 30 kills and proving to be a great asset for his team. He was also the MVP for his team in their only chicken dinner with 7 kills. He had total damage of 5414, which means he had average damage of 388 in the 16 games, which is great in any tournament.

4. RVNGAKSHAY

Number 4 on the list is AKSHAY, representing the Revenge Esports team. The contribution of Akshay in the qualification of Revenge Esports is more than any player for their teams on this list. He had 29 kills to his name, which is almost half the kills done by the entire Revenge Esports team i.e.64. He had total damage of 5672 and was 5th on the overall kill leader’s chart and was consistently in the kill chart after each match.

3. MGZEDPAANSINGH

Number 3 on the list is MGZEDPAANSIGH representing Marcos gaming. Marcos Gaming secured the first position in the overall standings, and PAANSINGH was a big reason for that. He led is his team to glory and will be looking to do the same in finals of PMCO. PAANSINGH was 3rd on the overall kill leader’s chart with 30 kills and had the highest damage among all the players playing in semi-finals.

2. 7Sx420op

Number 2 on the list is 7Sx420op representing 7SEASESPORTS. 7Sx420op played a big part in leading 7seas into the top 3 with 33 kills and leading the overall kill leader’s chart. He was also mvp of the team in one of their two chicken dinners in this tournament. He also had a damage of 6424 which was the 2nd best just behind Paanisingh from marcos gaming.

1. MGZEDTHEDUDE

Number 1 on the list is MGZEDTHEDUDE representing Marcos gaming. As Marcos gaming led the standings from start to finish, it was mandatory that one of their players will feature on the top of our list. Thedude had 31 kills and was 2nd on the overall kill leaders chat and also had damage of 6365 and was instrumental in the strategies of Marcos gaming. Thedude was consistent throughout the tournament, which led to him and his team being on the top of semi-final standings.

All the players performed exceptional considering the stage, and we would like to wish all of them good luck for their future endeavors.